AJ Allmendinger drives No. 16 Chevrolet to seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger finished seventh in the Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

The top 10 finish for Allmendinger added 30 points to his season total.

Allmendinger started in 34th position. The sixth-year driver has collected four career victories, with seven top-five finishes and eight results inside the top 10.

The Los Gatos, California native began the race 19 spots behind his career mark of 14.6, but finished three places ahead of his career average of 10.5.

Allmendinger’s seventh-place finish was against 39 other drivers. The race endured six cautions and 22 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 22 lead changes.

Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the race, and Ross Chastain finished second. Jeb Burton placed third, Austin Cindric brought home fourth, and Brett Moffitt finished off the top five.

After Haley won the first stage, Chase Briscoe drove the No. 98 car to victory in Stage 2.

