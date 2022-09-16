AJ Allmendinger clinches Regular Season Championship in Xfinity Series

AJ Allmendinger has secured the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship for the second straight year.

Allmendinger, a three-time winner this season in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet, clinched the regular-season crown during Friday night’s action at Bristol Motor Speedway after Ty Gibbs wrecked out of the race. The 40-year-old veteran added a 15-point playoff point bonus that he’ll carry into the postseason, which begins Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger has been crowned the regular-season champ in each of his two full-time campaigns in the Xfinity Series. He edged Austin Cindric for the honor last year, and ultimately placed fourth in the final standings.

Allmendinger’s three wins this year have all come on road courses — March 26 at Circuit of The Americas, June 4 at Portland International Raceway and July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road-course layout. He took over the points lead after the series’ April 2 event at Richmond Raceway and has held it ever since.