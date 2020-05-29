AJ Allmendinger back behind the wheel at Bristol

AJ Allmendinger will make his 2020 Xfinity Series season debut for Kaulig Racing this Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m back!” Allmendinger said in a media release. “I’m pumped to be back in the Ellsworth Advisors No. 16 for Kaulig Racing and to be back with my Kaulig Racing family at Bristol.”

While Allmendinger has made 21 Cup starts and one Truck start at Bristol in his racing career, he has never raced an Xfinity car at the .533-mile short track.

“It will be a slight challenge,” Allmendinger said. “I haven’t been (to Bristol) in two years, and I’ve never been there in a Xfinity car. No practice, and I’ll probably be starting near the back.

“I’m a little nervous about it, but overall I couldn’t be more excited that Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing have given me the opportunity to go to Bristol, one of the toughest race tracks in the world, and try to get myself, and my TV body, back into racing shape.”

The NASCAR on NBC analyst has made 16 career starts in the Xfinity Series, with three wins and five top-five finishes.

Coming into this season, Allmendinger was scheduled to compete in eight Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing. He failed to qualify at Daytona and now his season schedule will be Bristol on Monday, followed by Talladega (June 20), Indianapolis (July 4), Road America (Aug. 8), Watkins Glen (Aug. 15), Daytona (Aug. 28) and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10).

