Aiyuk has snarky response to 49ers-Commanders trade report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk hears all the chatter surrounding his contract situation with the 49ers.

Including the trade rumors.

The latest came from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported Monday on "NFL Live" that the 49ers briefly discussed trading Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders before the 2024 NFL Draft before talks quickly fizzled out.

"Well listen, he played with Jayden Daniels. I'm sure the two would love to get together," Schefter said. "There were some conversations at one point between the 49ers and the Commanders. The Commanders were interested, but they decided not to do that deal."

Aiyuk responded to the news in a comment under an aggregated post of the report on Instagram, writing: "But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?"

While general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were clear that they did listen to offers for Aiyuk leading up to round one of the draft on April 25, the 49ers brass said they "didn't entertain" offers past the first round.

Another wrinkle in the Aiyuk-Commanders connection is Daniels, Washington's rookie quarterback who ESPN's Ryan Clark reported Monday on "NFL Live" walked into the room with Aiyuk as the 49ers receiver sat down with Clark on the "Pivot Podcast."

Daniels was Aiyuk's quarterback at Arizona State University in 2019 and the two appear to have remained close friends since.

Aiyuk reportedly requested a private meeting with the 49ers on Monday, and while a trade before the 2024 NFL season still remains unlikely, the Commanders appear to be a team that still could make sense as a potential suitor should San Francisco reverse course and look to trade its star receiver.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast