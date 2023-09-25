Aiyuk returns to 49ers practice; Deebo, Greenlaw sit out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back on the practice field Monday as the 49ers held a bonus practice to begin preparations to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

However, Deebo Samuel was held out of the on-field work after reporting sore ribs following his impressive showing in the 49ers’ 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was listed as day-to-day with an ankle sprain, did not practice on Monday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Aiyuk might have been able to play in Week 3 if the 49ers did not have a short week. He sustained a left shoulder injury in the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) were inactive for the 49ers’ game against the Giants. Thomas also did not practice on Monday.

Aiyuk was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the 49ers’ season-opening victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel was banged up in the fourth quarter against the Giants when he fell on the football at the end of a catch-and-run play after breaking several tackles. He returned to the action and caught a game-sealing 27-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.

Samuel had six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, as the 49ers improved to 3-0 on the season.

The 49ers have a day off scheduled for Tuesday before returning to their usual routine with practice on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (1-2) come to Levi’s Stadium after pulling off a 28-16 upset victory over the previously unbeaten Dallas Cowboys.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast