Aiyuk realizes frustrations with Shanahan's development process

As a seasoned veteran, Brandon Aiyuk has a fresh perspective on the developmental process he went through in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Aiyuk struggled to earn playing time at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season after famously landing in Shanahan's "doghouse" when the young receiver struggled with inconsistency in practice.

Now entering his fourth season, Aiyuk understands why his coach was so hard on him and sympathizes with other young receivers navigating through a frustrating developmental process.

"Now that I see it from a different (perspective), I see the young guys come in and it's like no that's not it, that's not how it's supposed to be and they feel like they're kind of getting picked on where really that's just not it," Aiyuk told KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" Friday. "They're kind of coaching you in stages. Get this part done and then we'll move on to the next part. Get that part done and we'll move on to the next part.

"But as a young player you come in, get the first part done even though there's more stages to get done, you get the first part done 'OK I got it figured out' when really there's more ways to coach through it. Like, 'Alright I just did what you told me to do and now you're getting on me about this,' but really there's just more to it, I just don't want to give it to you all at the same time.

"Now looking on the other side now, looking at the other guys you get to see OK, that's not really it but they feel like they're getting picked on. It's just the way it goes, small progression."

Aiyuk recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his breakout 2022 season, cementing himself as the 49ers' top receiver over do-it-all star Deebo Samuel.

Now the 25-year-old will look to share his wisdom with young 49ers receivers like Ronnie Bell, Isaiah Winstead, Dazz Newsome and Danny Gray as they compete for spots on a crowded 49ers roster.

