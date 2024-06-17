Aiyuk claims 49ers ‘don't want me back' in viral social media post

Aiyuk claims 49ers ‘don't want me back' in viral social media post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk appeared to provide an ominous update on the state of his contract extension negotiations with the 49ers.

In a video posted to his TikTok account Monday morning with the caption "I'm laughing but I'm crying [for real]," Aiyuk is seen talking to Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Facetime.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language

"What happened, man?" Daniels asked Aiyuk while watching one of the wide receiver's highlights during the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"They said they don't want me back ... I swear," Aiyuk said in response.

Negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers appear to have stalled after San Francisco reportedly offered the star wide receiver a contract in the ballpark of $26 million annually, which is $2 million shy of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's mark of $28 million per year, a threshold Aiyuk reportedly is targeting.

Daniels was Aiyuk's quarterback at Arizona State in 2019 and the two appear to have developed a close bond over the years.

Close enough to where the new face of the Commanders is getting the inside scoop on the latest with Aiyuk's contract negotiations.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast