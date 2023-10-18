New Airstrikes Hit Near Gaza Hospital

Staff and civilians sheltered in the lobby of al-Quds hospital in Gaza City as “huge bombardments” hit the region on Wednesday, October 18, the Red Crescent said.

Footage posted by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) captures explosions occurring near al-Quds hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Red Crescent, the building – approximately 100 meters away from the site of bombing – sustained damage.

The society was housing 8,000 displaced persons, officials said. Credit: PRCS via Storyful