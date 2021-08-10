Airrosti Expands Leadership Team for Airrosti Remote Recovery

National Healthcare Group announces expansion in leadership with sole-focus on its digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, continues to expand its leadership team and its digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery, on a national scale while bolstering its sales force, adding three new Vice Presidents of Enterprise Sales.

“We are energized about the growth and expansion of our digital healthcare solution,” said Airrosti Chairman Kelly Green. “The strategic addition of these three new Vice Presidents will help continue to position Airrosti as the nation’s leading entry point for MSK care, including most muscle and joint injuries, helping patients increase speed and accessibility to care, specifically through Airrosti Remote Recovery.”

Airrosti added Airrosti Remote Recovery as its digital healthcare solution in early 2020 and aggressively hired providers. This hiring continues unabated, with 125 new treatment team members planned for 2021. Airrosti Remote Recovery is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia, with complete national coverage expected by the end of this year. Over 100 employers are now making Airrosti Remote Recovery available to their employees.



Devin Morgan, Don Leith, and Justin Steinecker were all named Vice President of Enterprise Sales and will lead the efforts in evangelizing Airrosti Remote Recovery to large, self-funded employers across the nation. Each will lead a team that will provide the virtual solution to employers to help combat musculoskeletal costs through the prevention of unnecessary imaging, surgical procedures, and prescription drug utilization.

Devin Morgan, Vice President Enterprise Sales, National

Devin Morgan brings in 15 years of sales, management, and insurance experience through business acquisitions, account retention, and team leadership methods. Before Airrosti, Morgan spent time at Alight Solutions as a sales executive. Before that, he had a decade-long stint at Paychex, both as a sole contributor and district manager where he led the top health and benefits team in the country.

Don Leith, Vice President Enterprise Sales, National

Don Leith came to Airrosti from Gallagher, where he served as a Sales Vice President – for the HR Technology Consulting Practice. With 14 years in the HR technology and employee benefits industries, including roles at Gallagher, Benefitfocus, Monster.com, and CareerBuilder, Leith has been a partner to HR and leadership teams in many of the largest employers in the Great Lakes region. A competitive endurance athlete himself, Leith has a passion for helping people live active, pain-free, and fulfilled lives.

Justin Steinecker, Vice President Enterprise Sales, National

Before joining Airrosti, Justin Steinecker spent time at One Medical, where he worked with multiple large national accounts. He started with Greater Chicago territory and helped expand to Milwaukee, Austin, and Phoenix. Justin has over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry within wellness, health coaching, EAP, and other wellbeing platforms with Interactive Health and CuraLinc before One Medical. He brings valuable direct-to-employer sales experience and relationships with major health insurance brokerages to the Airrosti team.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

CONTACT: Jocelyn VerVelde Bloom Communications 9208896867 jocelyn@bloomcommunications.com



