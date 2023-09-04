AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 for Labor Day, the lowest price of 2023

Apple’s popular AirPods 3 are currently on sale at the lowest price of the year so far. Normally priced at $169 with Apple’s Lightning charging case, AirPods 3 offer big upgrades compared to the second-generation model that’s still in Apple’s lineup.

Third-generation AirPods have been difficult to find in stock at some retailers lately. That includes Amazon, where they’ve been sold out since early this year. Not only are AirPods 3 now back in stock for the first time in quite a while, but they’re also on sale for $149. That matches the best deal of 2023.

BGR’s comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals keeps tabs on all of the deepest discounts on Apple headphones. That includes all of Apple’s wireless earphones as well as AirPods Max, the first and only over-ear headphones to fall under the AirPods brand.

But there’s one model that has been suspiciously absent from my roundup for most of 2023 so far.

I am of course referring to AirPods 3, which haven’t gone on sale very often this year. In fact, they’ve been completely out of stock at many retailers, including Amazon.

Not only are AirPods 3 back in stock today, but they’re also on sale with a 12% discount. That drops Apple’s third-generation AirPods to $149, which is the lowest price I’ve seen thus far in 2023.







As we noted in our extensive AirPods 3 review, Apple’s newest base model offers numerous big upgrades compared to AirPods 2. The second-generation model is also still in Apple’s AirPods lineup, mind you, and it’s on sale right now for just $99.

AirPods 3 have a completely new design compared to AirPods 2. They have shorter stems and larger earbuds. Plus, AirPods 3 have silicon tips like Apple’s AirPods Pro. Third-generation AirPods don’t offer active noise cancelling, but they do isolate sound thanks to the rubber tips.

Other features include Sweat and water resistance, force sensors on the stems for playback and call controls, and up to 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the charging case.

The only thing to note is that there are two versions of Apple’s AirPods 3. One comes with a wireless charging case, but the model currently on sale has a Lightning charging case. If you’d prefer the model with a MagSafe Charging Case, you can pick up a pair for as little as $124.95 in renewed condition.







In addition to AirPods 3, we’ll note that AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale right now with an even bigger discount. Instead of $249, you’ll pay just $199 if you get them from Amazon. Just like AirPods 3, that’s the lowest price of the year for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro.

