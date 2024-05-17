Airline offering direct flights to Las Vegas for LSU football opener against USC

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU football season begins with a game against the USC Trojans on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For Tiger fans who want to go to the game, Delta Air Lines announced two nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The flights are from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

The first flight leaves Baton Rouge at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and arrives in Las Vegas at 2:25 p.m. The first direct return flight leaves Las Vegas at 11:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and arrives in Baton Rouge at 4:20 p.m.

The second flight leaves from New Orleans at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and arrives in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. The direct return flight leaves at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and arrives in New Orleans at 5:50 p.m.

These flights are among “more than 50 nonstop flights and 5,600 seats added between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1,” Delta said.

They listed some of the added roundtrip routes for other games on their news hub. You can book flights including for LSU-USC game on their website.

LSU finished 10-3 in 2023 and USC completed their season with a record of 8-5.

