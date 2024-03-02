Airdrieonians 1-1 Queen's Park: Hancock goal earns hosts a point

Airdrieonians fought back to earn a point against Queen's Park in an entertaining Scottish Championship contest.

Dom Thomas lashed home the opener for Callum Davidson's side on 13 minutes after Ruari Paton capitalised on a slack pass out of defence from the hosts.

Mason Hancock rescued a point with well-struck effort from range in the second half, but Queen's Park twice hit the post in a game they will look back on with regret.

Airdrie are now sixth in the table, one point ahead of Queen's Park in eighth.