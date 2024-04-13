Airdrieonians 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic: Hosts close to securing play-off and deny beaten visitors

Airdrieonians all but secured a promotion play-off place at the expense of beaten fifth-top visitors Dunfermline Athletic.

Midfielder Dean McMaster fired into the top corner top left corner to put the hosts ahead just before the break.

Defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott levelled from close range on the hour, but midfielder Gavin Gallagher found the bottom corner three minutes later.

The fourth-placed hosts are now nine points clear with three games left.

After a fourth consecutive win, Rhys McCabe's side also have a better goal difference than both Dunfermline and Ayr United, who are level on points with the Pars.