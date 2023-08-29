Air traffic control live: Meltdown not caused by cyber attack, says Transport Secretary

Passengers queue up at 4:21 am this morning at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two following a major failure of air traffic control computers

Dozens of flights are cancelled or delayed this morning at airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester as a widespread technical fault with air traffic control continues to cause chaos.

The Government does not believe the travel disruption was caused by a cybersecurity incident, but there will be an independent review, the Transport Secretary Mark Harper said today.

Holidaymakers were hit by travel delays on Monday after a system failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

By Monday afternoon, 232 flights departing UK airports had been cancelled as well as 271 arriving flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Mark Harper also said airlines would be stepping up to their responsibilities to ensure they get people home.

10:10 AM BST

Watch: crowds waiting at Heathrow Airport this morning

#airtrafficcontrol #Heathrow #flightdelay this is awful omg i cant move in heathrow airport there is no room i have been here for 27 hours now i want to get back to Dubai and nobody from customer service is helping there ignoring everyone omg pic.twitter.com/pNfg8WcxSM — Ronaldinho 🐐 (@Ronaldinho_RG1O) August 29, 2023

10:06 AM BST

“We’re gutted but it is what it is."

Passengers at East Midlands Airport in Leicestershire have spoken of disruption amid ongoing delays caused by a UK air traffic control failure.

Ryan and Kirsty Fawcett, from Selby in North Yorkshire, had travelled with their two-year-old twin sons for their first holiday as a family - and the couple’s first since 2019 - to Antalya in Turkey, scheduled to take off at 4.45pm on Monday.

Mr Fawcett said: “We arrived at about 1pm but we got the text to say we were delayed by three hours, but to get here for the same time.

“At the same time, we were waiting in departures, we were told it would be a further hour and a half delay to 9.30pm, and then at about 8.20pm we got told to go to Gate 1 to tell us it was cancelled.

“We got told we would be flying today and we managed to get a hotel at short notice last night, and then they told us this morning that it was cancelled.

“We’re gutted but it is what it is. If air traffic control has gone down and it is unsafe, it is one of those things, but our two kids have been looking forward to it.”

10:02 AM BST

Aer Lingus - 'unavoidable cancellations and delays continue'

The latest from Irish airline Aer Lingus this morning:

“While the UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning system issue is now resolved, like all airlines using UK airspace, we continue to face unavoidable cancellations and delays.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise any further disruption to our customers and we apologise to all those impacted for the inconvenience caused, which is due to circumstances outside of our control.

“We continue to advise passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”

10:01 AM BST

TV presenter Ore Oduba stranded in Greece with family

TV presenter Ore Oduba and his wife Portia are among thousands of holidaymakers who have been left “stranded” after their flights home from Greece were cancelled.

Mr Oduba, who has presented a variety of BBC events including coverage of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, was expecting to travel back to London Gatwick Airport on Monday, according to his wife’s social media updates.

Sharing a picture of their children Roman and Genie looking out at stationary easyJet planes from the airport, Ms Oduba wrote on Instagram: “Currently ‘stranded’ in Greece with no flight home. No nappies and no clean knickers.

”@easyjet have cancelled all flights leaving till Sunday. But it’s ok. They’ve offered us a voucher for the next time we fly. Maybe we can fly home on that, magic carpet style.”

“The next available flight from where we’re staying back to London Gatwick isn’t until Sunday I believe so we’re trying to find an alternative flight, potentially trying to get to another island and fly with a different airline who’s flights are all still leaving,” Portia said.

“It’s all been quite stressful as you can imagine - as it will be for many, many people this week. We do however have an amazing travel rep who is trying her very best to get us home!

Portia said the family currently has “no way of getting home” as thousands of passengers were also affected by the disruption, which began on Monday.

09:52 AM BST

Travelers sleep in Gatwick Airport overnight

Video footage filmed around 2AM this morning show stranded passengers sleeping on the floor in Gatwick Airport, after cancellations and delays hit flight schedules.

@Gatwick_Airport I think the video speaks for itself , been horrific experience , the staff here have been very rude and helpless , no communication from them as all flights were cancelled ! No help at all . Everyone is stranded pic.twitter.com/QeSmMcEqtv — Kylan Keating (@kylankeating) August 29, 2023

09:49 AM BST

Ryanair - crews 'ran out of their legal duty hours limit' amid flight disruption yesterday

The most recent update from Ryanair this morning:

“As a result of the latest UK ATC Failure on Mon 28 Aug, more than 20 Ryanair aircraft were unable to get back to their home base last evening and a considerable number of our crews ran out of their legal duty hours limit yesterday.

“Today, Tues 29 Aug, passengers can expect some flight disruptions as we work to get our aircraft and crews back on schedule.

“We expect some flight cancellations and considerable flight delays today caused by this latest, still unexplained, NATS failure.

“We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays. Our teams are working hard to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. Please check your Ryanair app for latest flight updates.”

09:33 AM BST

Watch: Queues building throughout Gatwick Airport yesterday

Gatwick Airport at 16:36 pic.twitter.com/vwpVQGdeW7 — Cian Crowdy (@Ciancr) August 28, 2023

09:30 AM BST

Around 27 per cent of flights cancelled on Monday

Aviation analytics company Cirium say across all UK airports on Monday, 790 departures and 785 arrivals were cancelled.

That was equivalent to around 27 per cent of planned flights

Heathrow saw the highest number of cancellations, followed by Gatwick and Manchester.

09:26 AM BST

Frustrated passengers in Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport, delaying our flight for 2 hours and then cancelling the whole holiday all of a sudden with no help or advice, not able to reschedule either😡not a single member of staff to ask what happens next without them giving us attitude #manchesterairport pic.twitter.com/YIsvlDrvMK — Chloe Anne Roberts (@chlo3annee) August 28, 2023

09:23 AM BST

Irish Airports - flights to and from UK still affected

Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at daa, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, said: “Due to issues with the UK’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) yesterday, some further flights to, from and over the UK have been impacted by either delays or cancellations today.

“The teams at Dublin and Cork airports are working hard to support our airline partners and to ensure passengers impacted by UK air traffic control issues resume their travel plans as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Passengers intending to fly today are reminded to check the status of their flight with their airline, before travelling to the airport.”

09:13 AM BST

Flights cancelled at Manchester Airport

Four flights have been canceled from Manchester Airport's Terminal One following a major failure of air traffic control computers - Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP

09:11 AM BST

Heathrow Airport - disruption and cancellations continue

The most recent update from Heathrow Airport this morning:

“Schedules continue to be affected by yesterday’s restrictions on UK airspace.

“While the majority of passengers will still be able to travel, there will unfortunately be some disruption on some routes, including flight cancellations.

“It is important for all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before traveling to Heathrow.

“Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can to minimise the impact on passengers and support those whose journeys have been affected.”

08:55 AM BST

British Airways - 'unavoidable delays and cancellations' continue

The most recent update from British Airways this morning:

“Like other airlines operating in the UK, we are continuing to experience the knock-on effects of yesterday’s NATS Air Traffic Control issue, which includes unavoidable delays and cancellations.

“Customers travelling today on short-haul services can move their flight to a later date free of charge if they wish, subject to availability.

“We’ve apologised for the huge inconvenience caused, which was outside of our control and thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to get back on track.”

08:53 AM BST

Chaotic scenes at Gatwick Airport's North Terminal yesterday evening

Chaotic scenes at Gatwick Airport North Terminal check in after 'technical issues' with the air traffic control system - Steve Reigate/Steve Reigate

08:48 AM BST

Heathrow Airport - flight cancellations

At least 32 departures from Heathrow Airport have been cancelled on Tuesday, and 31 arrivals axed, as disruption caused by the air traffic control glitch continued.

British Airways, which operates the most flights to and from the west London airport, was the worst affected airline.

08:39 AM BST

08:29 AM BST

Aviation expert calls technical issues 'very uncommon'

Aviation expert John Strickland has said the technical issues affecting air traffic control on Monday are “very uncommon”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The scale of this one was so significant - instead of minutes it lasted into hours.

“Hours really do have an enormous domino effect.”

Flight disruption may “ripple on over the next few days”, he added.

08:25 AM BST

Manchester Airport - delays and cancellations continue

The latest from Manchester Airport today, amid ongoing disruption to flight schedules:

“As a result of the nationwide technical problem experienced by NATS on Monday 28 August, there continues to be some delays and cancellations.

“We advise all passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

08:20 AM BST

Passengers stuck in Alicante yesterday evening

Stuck at Alicante airport. Flight EZY2725 to Bristol delayed all day, no communication from EasyJet all day. Flight now rescheduled, waiting on news on transfers and hotel. Disgusting service from EasyJet. pic.twitter.com/PD5j4FaKyv — Kelly Nash (@KellyNa74943902) August 28, 2023

08:16 AM BST

Scenes of chaos at Manchester Airport yesterday afternoon

All @easyJet flights cancelled from Manchester airport. Staff are clueless and telling us not to go home but to collect our baggage?? pic.twitter.com/R5jhXnTeQs — Scott Mckinnon (@scottmckinnon29) August 28, 2023

08:12 AM BST

London Gatwick - 'We are getting back to normal today'

Morning, we are getting back to normal today and many of the flights are operating to schedule. However, there are still some disrupted flights as a result of yesterday, so our advice is still to check with your Airline. Thank you. LT — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 29, 2023

08:07 AM BST

Birmingham Airport - 'we expect full loads of passengers on flights today'

We expect full loads of passengers on flights in and out today, including on services rescheduled from yesterday.



It may take some days for all the effects of Monday's air traffic system failure to wash out. Customers are advised to monitor the latest info from their airlines. — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) August 29, 2023

07:41 AM BST

Disruption 'not caused by a cybersecurity incident'

The Government does not believe the travel disruption at UK airports was caused by a cybersecurity incident, but there will be an independent review, the Transport Secretary has said.

Asked about the nature of the incident, Mark Harper told GB News: “This was a technical fault. We do not think this was a cybersecurity incident. And what will happen now with an incident of this magnitude is there will be an independent review.

“The Civil Aviation Authority will be putting together a report in the coming days, which obviously I will take a look at to see whether there are lessons to learn for the future, to see whether we can reduce the impact of this again.

“It’s nearly a decade since there was a significant issue like this. We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because of all the disruption that’s been caused to passengers across the country.”

07:40 AM BST

Airlines 'stepping up to their responsibilities' to get people home

Airlines will be stepping up to their responsibilities to ensure they get people home, the Transport Secretary has said.

Mark Harper told GB News: “First of all, I just want to reiterate what the National Air Traffic Services said yesterday, to apologise obviously for the disruption that everyone’s had yesterday.

“The system was fixed yesterday afternoon and things are getting back to normal but there’s obviously some disruption that’s going to continue today for people, and I know thousands of people have been impacted.

“Airlines will be stepping up, I hope, to their responsibilities to make sure that they get people back home, get them on an alternative flight and deal with food and drink and accommodation in the meantime.”