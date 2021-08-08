On the air Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics
Aug. 8—OLYMPICS ON TV SUNDAY NBC (8 /8 SPECTRUM ; 8 /8 HT )
1 :30 a.m.
Track & Field, Men's Marathon ; Track & Field ; Women's High Jump, Final ; Women's 10, 000m, Final ; Men's Javelin, Final ; Men's 1500m, Final ; Women's 4x400m, Final ; Men's 4x400m, Final ; Diving, Men's Platform Final ; Basketball, Women's Final 7 a.m.
Cycling, Track Finals ; Gymnastics, Rhythmic Group Final ; Handball, Women's Final ; Water Polo, Men's Final ; Volleyball, Women's Final 1 p.m.
Tokyo Gold 2 p.m.
Closing Ceremony 5 p.m.
Tokyo Gold 6 p.m.
Closing Ceremony USA (29 /555 SPECTRUM ; 123 /123 HT )
3 a.m.
Basketball, Women's Final NBCSN (19 /210 SPECTRUM ; 87 /87 HT )
12 :30 a.m.
Soccer, Men's Final GOLF (30 /216 SPECTRUM ; 86 /86 HT )
Midnight Women's Final Round by