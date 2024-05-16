The Air Jordan 4 ‘Paris Olympics’ Sneaker Looks a Lot Like Kaws’ Hit Collaboration

More from Footwear News

Jordan Brand’s plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics will feature a shoe that looks like one of its most hyped collaborations of all-time.

The Air Jordan 4 “Paris Olympics” is set to release this summer with an all-grey treatment that makes it a dead ringer for Kaws’ take on the silhouette, which dropped in 2017 and can fetch upwards of $2,500. Both feature utilize a tonal grey look with a mixture of nubuck and suede on the upper, the key omissions on the newer sneaker being Kaws’ hand motif etched faintly across and a translucent, glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The forthcoming AJ4 also features the standard TPU construction for its speckled wings, rather than the suede used for Kaws’, and slightly more of a variance between its shades of grey. To standout from most Air Jordans in general, the vamp and midfoot window are rendered in a gridded suede rather than mesh. The speckled treatment from the wings also repeats on the mustache to cap the style-oriented makeup catering well to Paris.

Jordan Brand has been heavily emphasizing the Air Jordan 4 this year and last, and the “Bred Reimagined” edition that released in February has been its biggest drop of the year. A first-ever Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration was also consensus pick for one of the top sneakers of 2023, and its “Pine Green” color scheme will get its own in-house lookalike with the “Oxidized Green” version coming as part of the summer slate.

The Air Jordan 4 “Paris Olympics” will release July 27, the day after the Opening Ceremonies, through the Snkrs app and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $225.

Air Jordan 4 Paris Olympics

