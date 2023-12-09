Air Force's Trey Taylor wins Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back

Nov 18, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor (7) intercepts a pass intended for UNLV Rebels running back Donavyn Lester (4) in the first quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force’s Trey Taylor was named the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to college football’s best defensive back.

He claimed the honor over other finalists Cooper DeJean of Iowa and Malaki Starks of Georgia.

Taylor had 71 tackles with three interceptions and four passes defended, playing a key role on a defense that ranks fifth nationally in total defense at 277.2 yards per game and 15th in scoring defense at 18.0 points per game.

He is the only Air Force player to win a major college football award other than Chad Hennings, who won the Outland Trophy in 1987.

The last Thorpe Award winner from a non-Power Five conference was Greg Myers of Colorado State in 1995.

Taylor will be honored during the annual Thorpe Award banquet in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

