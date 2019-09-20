Air Force's leading rusher from 2018 gets 15 days in jail for cocaine use

Air Force fullback Cole Fagan had 997 rushing yards in 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Air Force fullback Cole Fagan has been sentenced to 15 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to using cocaine while at a party in Breckenridge in 2017.

Fagan entered his plea on Thursday. He could have faced up to five years in jail. An Air Force spokesperson told the Colorado Springs Gazette that Fagan’s future standing at Air Force had not been determined.

From the Gazette:

The senior cadet said during his court-martial that while spending spring break with friends in Breckenridge, someone he didn’t know offered cocaine. He had been drinking heavily and felt peer pressure, and “in a moment of weakness and poor judgment,” he snorted “a small line” of the cocaine.

The crime to which Fagan pleaded guilty is a violation of Article 112A of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which deals with drug use.

Fagan rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in 2018

The fullback was removed from the team over the summer after he led the team in rushing in 2018. Fagan had 185 attempts for 997 yards and seven scores last season. He was the only Air Force player who had over 1,000 combined yards rushing and receiving.

Fagan’s father is Kevin Fagan, a former NFL defensive end who played seven seasons for the San Francisco 49ers from 1987-1993.

Air Force went 5-7 in 2018 and has started the 2019 season at 2-0. The Falcons play Boise State Friday night.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

