Air Force vs. Wyoming: Game Preview, How to Watch, Livestream, Odds, Prediction

Wyoming opens up conference play against red-hot Falcons. Here’s how to find the livestream and what to watch for.

Can the Cowboys ground the high flying Falcons?

WEEK 3: Air Force Falcons (2-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

WHEN: Friday, September 16 — 6:00 PM MDT/5:00 PM PDT

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium; Laramie, WY

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: The Wyoming broadcast can be found throughout the state on the affiliates of the Cowboy Sports Network, including flagship 1240 AM (KFBC) in Cheyenne.

SERIES RECORD: Air Force leads the all-time series 30-26-3

WEBSITES:GoAirForceFalcons.com the official website of Air Force Athletics | GoWyo.com, the official Wyoming Athletics website.

ODDS: Air Force -15

The Wyoming Cowboys are facing a quick turn around this week as the Air Force Academy rolls in to Laramie on Friday. The series between the Cowboys and the Falcons dates back to 1957, with the series being one of the closest for both schools. The Falcons hold the overall advantage 30-26-3. Since Craig Bohl became the head coach of the Cowboys, Wyoming leads the series 4-3. Additionally, Air Force has not won in Laramie since the now infamous “Howdy Doody” game in 2012.

Wyoming has bounced back after an embarrassing loss to Illinois in Week 0, by following it up with two wins in two weeks. The Cowboys now turn their eyes to a team in Air Force that is very different than any of the three teams that the Cowboys have faced thus far this season. Tulsa and Northern Colorado are very pass happy teams, where Air Force has perfected the triple option and averages over 500 yards per game rushing. The Cowboys will need to be tough and disciplined to hang with this Air Force team.

Three Keys to a Cowboy Victory

1. Contain Brad Roberts and Haaziq Daniels.

Brad Roberts has been nothing short of impressive to start the season. The Senior Running Back is averaging a blistering 9.0 yards per carry, and has scored 4 touchdowns to start the season. Against Colorado this past week Roberts gashed the Buffalos for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns. Roberts is the most used player on the Air Force offense, but not far behind Roberts is Quarterback Haaziq Daniels. Daniels is averaging 68 yards per game on the ground and is just as dynamic a rusher as Roberts. Daniels is averaging 5.5 passing attempts per game, and only completing 2 per game, that being said Daniels is averaging over 12 yards per passing attempt, and has the ability to take the top off a defense given the opportunity.

The Cowboys defense has been good against the run this year. Only allowing 111 rushing yards per game. Over the past two weeks, however, the Cowboys have only allowed 76 total yards on the ground total. If the Cowboys defense can slow down Haaziq Daniels and Brad Roberts the way they have slowed down the rush the past few weeks it will be the best chance that the Cowboys have to win.

2. Win the Battle on Third Down.

It is no secret that the Falcons recipe for success is dominating the time of possession in a game. Last year in Colorado Springs the Falcons had the ball for 23 minutes in the first half versus less than 7 minutes total of possession for the Cowboys. A big part of how the Falcons were able to own the time of possession over the Cowboys was their ability to lengthen drives by going 7 of 16 on third down and 3 for 4 on 4th downs to extend drives. The Wyoming Defense will need to be better this year to give their offense a chance to keep up with the Falcons.

3. Extend Drives.

If the Cowboys are going to come out on top on Friday it will be by extending drives past the first set of downs. Over the past two weeks the Cowboys have scored on 11 of 15 drives that went past the first set of downs. The Cowboys have found success on those drives by varying the play calls and airing out the ball more.

Last week, Andrew Peasley was named the Mountain West Offensive player of the week, and the Cowboys are going to need another effort worthy of Offensive Player of the Week from Peasley. Peasley had a big game against the Falcons last year when he helped lead Utah State to a win over Air Force. The other key cog of the Cowboy offense is Titus Swen. Over the past two weeks, Titus has been dealing with bruised ribs and his role has been diminished, however he did score 3 touchdowns against Northern Colorado, and looked stronger as the game went on. If Titus Swen feeling good, he makes the Cowboys offense that much more Dangerous.

Final Thoughts

The Cowboys are a 15 point home underdog to the Falcons, but the Falcons have not been able to come away with a win in Laramie for 10 years. I am predicting this trend to continue, with Andrew Peasley and Titus Swen both having big games, and Wyoming pulling off the upset.

Prediction

Wyoming 30, Air Force 28

