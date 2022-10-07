Air Force vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Air Force vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Air Force (4-1), Utah State (1-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Air Force vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

Can Utah State stop the run? No? Okay, good luck with that.

The Aggies actually did a good job holding down BYU’s ground attack in a 38-26 loss last week, and they kept UNLV from going off, but Alabama, UConn, Weber State all had a good time running.

Air Force leads the nation in rushing by over a 100 more yards per game than No. 3 Kansas State and by 62 more yards than No. 2 Army. By its own standards it had an impossible time getting going in the 13-10 win over Navy, but it did enough to get out alive.

Now the attack should start to roll again, Utah State – along with the issues against the run – is getting hit with too many flags, it’s not forcing turnovers, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Utah State Will Win

Is it possible that teams are starting to figure out Air Force’s fastball?

Some outside pieces were missing against Wyoming, but the Falcons couldn’t get going in Laramie and everything looked like it was running in mud against Navy.

Granted, in between was a monster performance against Navy, but again, Utah State hasn’t been that bad at keeping the big runs to a minimum lately.

The wins might not be there, but the offense hasn’t been bad over the last few games, it’s been versatile enough to keep things interesting, and …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

Utah State hasn’t been playing poorly, but the 13 turnovers over the last three games have been an absolute killer. Interceptions are the problem, but a few fumbles have been sprinkled in, too, for the nation leader in giveaways..

It doesn’t help that the Aggie defense hasn’t taken the ball aways in the last two games.

Air Force will go Air Force. It’ll hang on to the ball for 40 minutes, it’ll control the game, and it’ll run for close to 400 yards.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Air Force 38, Utah State 17

Line: Air Force -10.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Air Force vs Utah State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News