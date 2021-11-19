Air Force vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview
Air Force vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 19
Air Force vs Nevada How To Watch
Date: Friday, November 19
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Air Force (7-3), Nevada (8-2)
Air Force vs Nevada Game Preview
Why Air Force Will Win
Can Nevada stop the run?
Sort of.
The defensive front has been fantastic all year long at getting into the backfield, and it hasn’t had to deal with a whole slew of running teams with everyone throwing to keep up, but it couldn’t do enough against San Diego State’s ground game last week, and lost.
It only gave up 186 to the Aztecs, but in the scheme of that game, that mattered. The allowed over 200 rushing yards to Fresno State and lost. They allowed 269 rushing yards to Kansas State and lost.
Air Force is No. 1 in the nation in rushing, averaging over 300 yards per game.
Again, Nevada should be able to generate pressure with its line – that’s what it does – but Air Force is among the best teams in the nation in tackles for loss allowed.
On the flip side ….
Why Nevada Will Win
Can Air Force stop the pass?
Sort of.
The secondary has been statistically terrific throughout the season allowing just 184 yards per game, but it faced two teams that throw. Utah State cranked up 448 yards and five scores, Boise State threw for 259 yards and a score, and now it’s Carson Strong’s turn to have some fun.
Beaten up in the San Diego State game, Strong and the passing attack still flung it around for 350 yards for the team’s sixth straight games with 300 yards or more.
The O doesn’t have a problem with turnovers, it should be able to own third downs, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Its Senior Night for the Wolf Pack.
The team will go bowling, and there’s still a date at Colorado State to go, but the Mountain West title hopes are all but gone after the gut-punch loss to San Diego State.
Air Force has been fantastic. All three losses were by seven points or fewer, the defense really is that good, and the ground game will control things for long stretches.
But Nevada and Strong will be too much as the offense takes over late with two key scoring drives that force Air Force out of its comfort zone.
Air Force vs Nevada Prediction, Lines
Nevada 27, Air Force 20
Line: Nevada -1, o/u: 52.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
