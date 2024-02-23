Air Force vs. New Mexico : Game Preview, Live stream, odds, prediction

Air Force Falcons vs. New Mexico Lobos: Game Preview, Live stream, odds, prediction

Falcons vs. Lobos Square off at the PIT!

New Mexico looking to top the cadets

The New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes a two-game homestand Saturday afternoon when it hosts Air Force at The Pit. Game time is 2:00 p.m., and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network.

The Lobos are 21-6 this season, 9-5 in the Mountain West, after a 68-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado State on Wednesday night, their third-ranked win of the season.

Donovan Dent scored the game-winning layup with 3.2 seconds left against the Rams, his third game-winning basket of the season.

Air Force is 8-17 overall, 1-12 in the Mountain West, and is coming off a 72-43 loss to UNLV on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs. The Falcons are led by Rytis Petraitis, who averages 14.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

It’s crunch time in college basketball, where every game holds immense importance as teams vie for conference championships and coveted spots in the NCAA Tournament race for the Mountain West Conference Champions.

The Air Force Falcons (8-17, 1-12 MWC) are gearing up to face off against the New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 9-5 MWC) following a string of tough road losses.

New Mexico won the first meeting of the season, 85-66, last month at Clune Arena, as JT Toppin had 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Lobos are 38-2 all-time against the Falcons at The Pit, with Air Force’s last win in Albuquerque coming in 2006-07.



Following the game, the Lobos will have a week off before a trip to Boise State on Mar. 2. Game time at ExtraMile Arena is 6 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Matchup: UNM Lobos (21-6) 9-5 MWC vs. Air Force (8-17) 1-12 in MWC

Date/Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Location: The PIT in Albuquerque

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Direct TV 221, Dish 158

New Mexico boasts a 17-9-0 record against the spread this season, whereas Air Force stands at 7-18-0 ATS.

Among the Lobos’ matchups, 14 have surpassed the over, while the Falcons have seen 18 games go over.

The Lobos have dominated at home this season, boasting an impressive 12-2 record at the legendary PIT in Albuquerque. It’s just a hard place for opposing teams to win.

Additionally, the Lobos lead the Mountain West Conference (MWC) with an average of 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, largely driven by the efforts of JT Toppin, who averages 3.5 offensive rebounds per game.

Conversely, the Falcons have struggled within the MWC, with a 1-12 record against conference opponents.

However, they have demonstrated competitiveness in close games, holding a 2-3 record in one-possession matchups.

Regarding scoring, New Mexico holds a significant advantage, averaging 83.0 points per game compared to Air Force’s allowance of 71.1 points per game.

The Falcons, however, excel in three-point shooting, averaging 8.8 made three-pointers per game. At the same time, the Lobos typically allow 6.3 per game.

Key performers include Jaelen House for the Lobos, who averages 15.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game, and Ethan Taylor for the Falcons, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with an average of 14.8 points per game.

Sophomore Guard Donovan Dent, who won the last game against 22 CSU on a last-second shot, has been impressive, to say the least.

Dent had 16 points, Jamal Mashburn had 16 points, and House had 14 to combine for 46 points. When this trio guard lineup is healthy, it’s right and day Lobo basketball team.

Combine that with the fact of Lobo big man Nelly Jr Joseph’s presence in the post area with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

In their respective last ten games, the Lobos have maintained a strong 7-3 record, averaging 83.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have struggled, going 1-9 with averages of 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game.

These insights set the stage for an intriguing Saturday showdown between the Air Force Falcons and the New Mexico Lobos.

Air Force Falcons recently suffered a tough loss against UNLV, falling 72-43. Shooting stats showed Air Force managing only 34.6% from the field, including a mere 5 of 28 from beyond the arc. Ethan Taylor stood out, contributing 17 points on 42.9% shooting.

The Falcons, now 8-17 this season, average 66.9 points per game while shooting 36.4% from three-point range. Defensively, they force 11.8 turnovers per game and hold opponents to 37.8% shooting from downtown.

On the other side, the New Mexico Lobos secured a narrow victory over Colorado State, winning 68-66. Donovan Dent was instrumental, with 16 points and three assists.

With a 21-6 record, the Lobos are an offensive force, averaging 83.0 points per game on 46.5% shooting. Defensively, they allow 70.8 points per game and force 15.1 turnovers.

As both teams prepare to face off, Air Force seeks redemption while New Mexico aims to extend its winning streak.

Related news: According to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s announcement on Friday, Richard Pitino of New Mexico has been named among the 15 coaches on the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Now in his third season with the Lobos, Pitino has guided them to an impressive 21-6 overall record, including a 9-5 mark in the Mountain West conference.

The Lobos are still searching for a possible conference championship and a likely invite to the NCAA Tournament with four regular season games remaining.

Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle is among the five coaches from non-power six conferences named to the list.

Notably, the Lobos have clinched three victories over ranked opponents this season, matching their total from the previous eight seasons combined. Joining Pitino on the watch list are notable coaches such as Hubert Davis (North Carolina), Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon), Anthony Grant (Dayton), and others.

New Mexico has soared to as high as No. 19 in the national rankings this season, enjoying a three-week stint in January – a feat not seen since 2013-14.

Athletic Director Eddie Nunez’s decision to hire Pitino is proving to be a masterstroke, revitalizing the fan base, packing the PIT arena for every game, and demonstrating its financial prudence through increased ticket sales revenue.

Lobos should roll in this game, but in college basketball, you can never say never, especially when dealing with young athletes in this day and age.

The motivation factor is huge for Richard Pitinos Lobos to stay in the hunt for first place, going on the road for two tough games against Boise State and finishing the regular season against Utah State in early March.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire