Air Force vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Air Force vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Air Force (6-3), Colorado State (3-6)

Air Force vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

It’s always this simple. Is Colorado State stopping the run?

It’s great at generating a pass rush, but Air Force doesn’t really throw. It’s excellent at coming up with tackles for loss, but Air Force doesn’t allow all that many.

In general, Colorado State hasn’t been bad at holding down most ground attacks – it has more of an issue against good passing teams – and then came last week.

Wyoming hasn’t done much of anything offensively this year, but it rolled for almost 400 yards last week in a 31-17 win in Laramie.

Air Force might be coming off a tough loss against Army, but the team that managed close to 200 yards against the amazing San Diego State run D and leads the nation on the ground should have a decent day.

Why Colorado State Will Win

The Rams don’t screw up.

They don’t turn the ball over enough to matter, they’re great at getting the defense off the field in a hurry, and yeah, those plays in the backfield should matter.

The Rams haven’t faced too many high-powered rushing teams, but they should be able to push behind the line just enough to throw Air Force off of what it does. It might not come up with too many big stops, but it can throw off the timing.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Colorado State pull up out of the nosedive just in time to stay in the hunt for a bowl game?

Air Force will have an impossible time trying to pull away, and Colorado State will always seem like it’s right there with chances to take over, but the time of possession will matter.

Air Force will have the ball for well over 35 minutes and grind things out in the fourth quarter to get out alive.

Air Force vs Colorado State Prediction, Lines

Air Force 24, Colorado State 17

Line: Air Force -2.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

