Air Force vs. Army becomes seventh Week 10 game postponed due to COVID-19

Another Week 10 game has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Air Force won’t play at Army because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Air Force. The two service academies were scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

"We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. "Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities.”

The game joins Navy’s game vs. Tulsa and two other games set for Week 10 that have been postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks. Navy is dealing with COVID-19 cases.

“We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”

Navy and Tulsa don’t have a common open date over the rest of the 2020 season, so the AAC “will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.” Air Force said that it and Army would “work to reschedule if possible.”

Air Force, Army and Navy play every year for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force was set to play both Army and Navy no matter what this fall had the Mountain West Conference not decided to play football in 2020. Air Force has already beaten Navy and a win against Army clinches the trophy for Air Force for the first time since 2016.

It’s unclear how the trophy would be decided if the Air Force-Army game is not rescheduled.

The Pac-12 announced earlier Thursday that Cal wouldn’t play Washington on Saturday. Cal had a player test positive for COVID-19 and the team won’t meet the conference roster minimums to be able to play the game.

Louisville and Virginia aren’t playing on Saturday because of COVID-19 positives at Louisville. Since both teams had off weekends on Nov. 14, the game has been pushed back a week. North Texas and Louisiana Tech had their Saturday game postponed on Thursday because of COVID-19 cases at UNT.

Wisconsin isn’t playing for a second consecutive week because of COVID-19 cases among the Badgers. UW’s game against Purdue has been declared a no contest.

The same goes for Florida International’s trip to UTEP. That game was canceled because of COVID-19 positives at FIU.

