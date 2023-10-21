Air Force sets school record with 94-yard touchdown pass against Navy
Air Force is known for its ground attack. In a battle of the service academies on Saturday, the Falcons took to the air and set a school mark.
Backed up at its 6, Air Force’s Zac Larrier found Dane Kinamon, who was gone, gone, gone.
The 94-yard pass play broke the school mark of 92 yards set on a catch by Haaziq Daniels against Colorado State in 2021.
To give you an idea of how unusual the play was, Air Force came into the game with Navy averaging 78 passing yards per game.