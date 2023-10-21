Air Force sets school record with 94-yard touchdown pass against Navy

Air Force is known for its ground attack. In a battle of the service academies on Saturday, the Falcons took to the air and set a school mark.

Backed up at its 6, Air Force’s Zac Larrier found Dane Kinamon, who was gone, gone, gone.

The 94-yard pass play broke the school mark of 92 yards set on a catch by Haaziq Daniels against Colorado State in 2021.

AIR FORCE GOES THE DISTANCE! 94 yards to give @af_football the lead. 😤 pic.twitter.com/mmb1gVuuKo — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 21, 2023

To give you an idea of how unusual the play was, Air Force came into the game with Navy averaging 78 passing yards per game.

