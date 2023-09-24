Air Force at San Jose State Recap: Falcons Pull Away in Second Half

Falcons take over in second half to reclaim lead, shut out Spartans in second half for win

Falcons move to 4-0, Spartans fall to 1-4





San Jose State and Air Force played a competitive, high-scoring first half, as one might expect in a Mountain West Conference game. But the second half would be played under more decisive terms.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 6-0 lead as quarterback Chevan Cordeiro found the end zone on a ten-yard run. The Falcons would try to answer but settled for a field goal after controlling the ball for 7:41 of the first quarter. After a San Jose State punt, Air Force would take the lead on Emmanuel Michel’s first touchdown of the night.

Both teams would exchange leads several times in the second quarter. San Jose State’s Kairee Robinson would get the lead back for the Spartans, but Michel’s second touchdown before halftime would close the lead to 20-17.

With already almost 200 yards at halftime, the Falcons made the third quarter their most dominant yet. The opening second half drive for Air Force lasted 15 plays, went 75 yards, took 8:42 off the clock, and gave the Air Force a 24-20 lead they would not relinquish. Immediately after that drive, the San Jose State offense went three and out and left a depleted Spartans defense to go back on the field to face the Falcons running game. Air Force would continue to control the clock for the rest of the quarter, leaving the Spartans defense on the field for more than fourteen minutes of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter opened with the Falcons finishing their second long drive of the third and allowed them to extend their lead 31-20. At that point, Michel had his third touchdown of the night, and a second touchdown for John Lee Eldridge shortly thereafter extended the Air Force lead to 38-20.

A costly interception by Cordeiro late allowed Air Force one more opportunity for another touchdown, this one by Jet Harris on a two-yard run, bringing the final score to 45-20.

When the game was over, Air Force tallied 400 rushing yards on 73 rushes and 2 passes for 28 yards, compared to 354 total offensive yards for San Jose State. The time of possession was more than 39 minutes for Air Force, a nearly two-to-one advantage for the game.

Keys to the Game:

The Falcons’ third quarter was as decisive as could be and showed how strong they can grind an opponent with such a dedicated rushing attack. The Falcons’ two drives in the quarter ended in touchdowns and left the Spartans’ defense on the field to be dominated.

Conversely, the Spartans’ defense was left on the field for more than fourteen minutes in the third quarter leaving them gassed and looking for a second half relief that would never come. When the Spartans had the ball, and went three plays and out, to put their defense back on the field, the fatigue showed through and left the Air Force offense to continue what it does best.

Final Thoughts:

Air Force looked every bit the part of a dominant run-heavy team and the speed they ran with was at times shocking to see. This Falcons squad could easily be a team to find itself in a conference championship game.

San Jose State, however, looked like they are showing signs of wear and tear after a tough non-conference schedule and facing one of the better teams in the Mountain West to open their conference scheduling. The Spartans have a bye week next week and it could not come at a better time to rest up before continuing with their conference schedule.

Player of the Game:

Emmanuel Michel scored three touchdowns, 148 rushing yards, and paced the Falcons to this win. From start to finish, Michel’s 33 rushing attempts moved the chains, and kept the Falcons offensive drives as potent as advertised.

Next Up:

The Spartans will have a bye week before heading on the road to Boise State in two weeks. Air Force will face San Diego State next Saturday.











