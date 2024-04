(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Air Force lacrosse (8-4) beat up on Mercer 20-5 on the way to a seventh straight win on Wednesday afternoon, April 17.

Junior Josh Yago scored a career-high eight points, tallying three goals and five assists.

The Falcons maintain a perfect record in conference play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.