Air Force football recruiting: Moore lineman Gracen Gruver commits to Falcons' 2025 class

Moore's Makai Crenshaw, top, celebrates with Gracen Gruver after Crenshaw caught a touchdown pass during a game against Westmoore on Sept. 22 at Moore Stadium.

Moore lineman Gracen Gruver announced his commitment to Air Force on Tuesday morning.

At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Gruver is one of the Oklahoma City metro area’s top lineman recruits in the 2025 class.

He starts on both sides of the football for Moore and will likely play on offense at the next level.

Along with Air Force, Gruver’s Division-I offers include Army, Dartmouth and Navy.

He’s one of several talented seniors for Moore.

Quarterback Malikai Miller received an offer from Army this month, receiver CJ Simon is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and OU preferred walk-on commit Seth Freeman is the nation’s top-ranked long snapper in the 2025 class, according to Kohl's Professional Football Camps.

#AGTG After a long conversation and careful consideration with my family, I'm excited to announce my commitment to @AF_Football! Thankful & Grateful to @CoachLamAF @CoachLobotzke @CoachTCalhoun @AF_FBRecruiting for recognizing my talent and offering me this amazing opportunity!… pic.twitter.com/UH6KkB8jpG — Gracen Gruver (@GracenGruver52) June 25, 2024

