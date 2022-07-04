Air Force Football: Micah Davis Enters the Transfer Portal

Another Air Force Player Heads to the Transfer Portal

The PAC-12 Wasn’t the Only Ones to Have a Rough Start to the Weekend

Contact/Follow @PSeanU1 & @MWCwire

As most of America headed into a holiday weekend ahead of various Independence Day festivities and celebrations; The United States Air Force football team of all collectives approach the holiday with a little less enthusiasm. Possibly the only people more disappointed than the Pac-12 to enter the weekend, were the Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen and company.

Unfortunately for the Air Force football contingent, Friday marked the day that their offensive weapon, Micah Davis officially entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Now, Falcons entering the portal is nothing uncommon. In fact, during their semesters prior to becoming Juniors, turnover is quite high at the Academy, and in particular in that first year demographic.

Davis’ departure though may seem a little surprising to some, not just because of the success he saw on the field for the Falcons, but because of how close to fall camps we currently are. With all of that being moot at this point, the reality is, Air Force just lost one of the Mountain West’s biggest playmakers.

Micah Davis was another of the rare freshman to see the field, starting back in 2020. Davis looked like a star in the making as 2021 began to unfold, right up until he suffered an injury that cut his season short. Still, the do-it-all slot receiver averaged 10 yards a touch between catches and carries, collective six total touchdowns in the eight games he played.

In case your wondering, buried in those cumulative statistics was a 22 yards per catch average for Davis. When you consider the Falcons also featured Brandon Lewis, who tormented defenses particularly after Davis was out of the lineup, two things become apparent; Air Force had talent and depth from the slot.

Story continues

The market for Micah Davis will be strong, and noone should be surprised. This is a guy that showed playmaking ability in a variety of ways, you just need to get him the ball. That means that Air Force will lean on a few more players to produce those yards on the edge, which Davis was so good at. As well as being a chunk-play producer in the passing game.

Dane Kinamon hits them with the 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐧 move 🔃 Air Force touchdown! pic.twitter.com/XtiRhigMei — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 14, 2021

The person that you most reasonably expect to consume a lot of those expectations is Dane Kinamon. Not so different than Davis and Lewis, Kinamon actually started as a freshman, and has shown value as a runner, receiver and maybe more importantly as a blocker. He didn’t have the big- play numbers that Davis presented, averaging 6.5 yards per touch (14 yards per catch and 4.5 yards per carry), but Dane Kinamon actually found the endzone more, scoring seven touchdowns.

A few other names to consider when taking a committee type approach to replacing all that production would be Conner Carey, Ben Jefferson, Jet Harris and Zach Larrier to name a few.

Micah Davis was an electric player with the ball in his hands, and his playmaking abilities will be a great asset to a very fortunate offense, wherever he lands. But Air Force has shown an ability to live the next man up mentality, backing it up with results. Let’s see who may be the big play threat for the Falcons in 2022.

More NFL Draft!