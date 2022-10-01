Air Force Football: The Falcons Sink Navy 13-10

Navy Battles Air Force to the End

Air Force Clears the First Hurdle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

It wasn’t pretty, but Air Force sends Navy back to Annapolis with an L. The Falcons jumped out to an early 10-0 lead on a big touchdown strike from Haaziq Daniels to David Cormier, and then a field goal from the steady leg of Matthew Dapore on their first two drives. Nothing came easy for Air Force from there as a game Mids defense showed why they feature one of the nations most stout run defenses.

The game itself was a microcosm of Haaziq Daniel’s day. A roller coaster with some fantastic highs and forgettable lows. Sandwiched between a beautiful touchdown bomb to Cormier and a game winning engineered drive were multiple fumbles and an errant pitch.

Daniels and the offense were resilient though. Brad Roberts delivered another strong performance, saving his best for when they needed it most. Most notably though, the defense played four physical quarters that ultimately helped deliver on a 13-10 victory.

It may have been ugly, but that’s how a lot of the Academy football matchups go. Coming out on the winning end is all that matters in these contests. Singing second means the Falcons are still in the running for their primary objective: a shot at the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. With this win against Navy, their November 5th game versus Army will present an opportunity to bring that CiC Trophy back to Colorado Springs for the holidays.

