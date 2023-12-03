Air Force Football: Falcons To Face James Madison In Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The Falcons will head to Texas for a duel with the Dukes, hoping to end 2023 on a high note.

The cadets hope to bounce back.

The Air Force Falcons ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak, but the program’s four-game winning streak in bowl games is still intact and will be on the line when they face the Sun Belt’s James Madison Dukes in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

It's Official! The 2023 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will feature the #24 James Madison Dukes (11-1) and the Air Force Falcons (8-4). Visit our website to get your tickets now!#BowlForTheBrave | #LMAFB | #Dukes | #Falcons pic.twitter.com/FbJdnS5oPl — LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 3, 2023

Troy Calhoun’s cadets rode high for most of the 2023 season, starting the year with an 8-0 record that included wins over rivals Navy and Colorado State. However, injuries caught up with the team as the year progressed and the Falcons first fell to Army and then finished the regular season with three more losses. Despite the disappointing finish, though, Air Force is in a bowl game for the third straight year, the third such streak in Calhoun’s tenure as head coach.

James Madison had a similar surge, rising as high as #18 in the AP poll before suffering a three-point loss to Appalachian State in the penultimate game of the season. Nonetheless, the Dukes finished 11-1 in their second season of FBS action, though they will head into their first bowl season without head coach Curt Cignetti, who was hired by the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this week.

This year’s Armed Forces Bowl is set for Saturday, December 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN, kicking off at 1:30 PM Mountain/12:30 PM Pacific.

