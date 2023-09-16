Air Force Football: The Falcons Down Utah State 39-21

The Falcons Improve to 3-0 on the Season

Something about the Blake Anderson era Aggies seemed to have the Falcons snakebitten in the previous two years. Well, that all changed in a big way on Friday Night’s Mountain West Conference opener. This game was all but over at halftime, as Air Force soared to a 32-7 lead.

Maybe lessons were learned from the past, maybe the Aggies don’t have the same firepower or perhaps Air Force still has one of the nations elite defensive units? Elements of truth exist in each of those considers. The defensive unit smothered Utah State, forcing two early turnovers, five sacks and ushering a quarterback change from Cooper Legas to Freshman, McCae Hillstead.

Hillstead flashed at moments throughout the game, but much of that came at a time where the game was out of reach. Were it not for a lot of uncharacteristic drive extending penalties, Utah State may not of scored a point in this game. This was the complete and dominant Conference performance we have not seen levied on their rivals from Logan in three years.

After a lackluster output last week, I think Falcon fans can breath a bit easier when it comes to the offense. Pair that with a defense that has been lights out, let the Conference Contender hype train speed towards Colorado Springs.

Air Force travels to San Jose, to take on the Spartans next week in another Friday night matchup. The Aggies will try to get back into the win column back at home, against James Madison on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire