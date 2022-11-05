Air Force Football: The Falcons Bring Home the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

Air Force Earns the CiC Trophy for the 21st Time!

Defense Stands Tall as Air Force Survives Army 13-7

It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly didn’t come easy; but Air Force finally brings the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back to Colorado Springs! For the first time since 2016, the Falcons have defeated both Army and Navy in the same season. When the dust finally settled in Arlington, the Falcons were singing second after a 13-7 win over Army.

It wasn’t until Haaziq Daniels took a knee and the clock showed all zero’s, that the victory was officially secured for Air Force. Uncharacteristic penalties at the worst of times devastated both of these teams. Despite a recent history of meltdowns in critical times, somehow the Falcons were able to hold on. That somehow was really on the defensive side of the ball.

Even when the offense struggled or faltered, the defense made things difficult on Jeff Monken’s bunch all game long. The Black Knights gained less than 150 yards of total offense, and were held under 80 yards on the ground, despite entering the contest as the nations second leading rush offense, averaging over 300 yards per game on the ground.

The Air Force offense finished with just over 300 yards of offense, 138 of which came on the legs of Brad Roberts. The Mountain West’s leading rusher was complimented by some timely Haaziq Daniels run and pass plays. The Falcons needed every single play to earn this victory, right up to Camby Goff’s game clinching interception.

A really competitive and entertaining game was played by both of these teams. But at the end of the day, singing second means the Air Force contingent can begin a celebration that should last more than a weekend.

