Air Force Football: The Bugg Family Edition

The 2021 football season proved to be one worthy of celebration, for a multitude of reasons. Anytime the Falcons can put together double-digit wins, it bares worth remembering and appreciating, because such a feat will never come easy. That seems to be a common mantra in Colorado Springs though, because there truly is nothing easy about a day in the life of a cadet; much less that of a cadet-athlete managing the rigors that come with playing football.

Which begs the question; if you are a high school football player with ambitions of playing in college, or even the NFL, why go to The Air Force Academy?

If you are a smart, motivated and talented individual, there are a lot of answers with which to reference. Ultimately, the prospect of an receiving an elite education while playing football at the highest level will often prevail. Such was the case for Tre’ (Milton) Bugg III, one of the best defensive backs in the Mountain West Conference over the past three years.

A multi-year starter and All-Conference player; Bugg III finds himself recently removed from showcasing his talents to NFL scouts at the Pro Day which was held at the Air Force Academy. Tre’ Bugg III is the perfect example of what kind of opportunities can yield for an Air Force grad. A high school standout that held offers from multiple schools, he chose the USAFA route to ensure elite education was equal to the competition on the field.

Perhaps the only thing more apropos than success manifesting itself from the hard work and commitment remarked, is the reality of brotherhood existing at an unparalleled level at U.S. Military Academies. In the literal sense, that is the story of the Bugg family.

Joining Tre’ at the Academy in 2020, was his younger brother Mason. A record setting quarterback in high school, Mason was an accomplished athlete coming out of Williams Field High School in Arizona.

The two share a lot more in common than their last name though. Despite being a standout quarterback, Mason mirrored Tre’s path and transitioned to the defensive backfield at the Academy. Competitive and high IQ, a couple of the traits that helped both young men see the field as underclassmen. If Mason really wants to match extremes, he’ll have to come up with an ESPN play of the year interception in this, his junior year, just as Tre’ did back in 2019.

ON THE FIELD

You may have noticed that Mason joined the Falcons in 2020, which certainly overlaps with the tenure of Tre’. In case you don’t recall though, the elder Bugg didn’t play in the pandemic shortened 2020 season, as he was part of a large contingent of players who opted for a turnback year. So, while Mason did something pretty special in itself, dressing and traveling as a freshman during that 2020 year, it wasn’t alongside his brother.

Fast forward to 2021, and for the first time since Tre’s senior year at Williams Field High School, both he and Mason would dress and share the sidelines together. That’s a pretty special thing, when you think of how difficult it is to get into the Air Force Academy, much less make the football team and dress. You would be hard pressed to find a prouder pair of parents out there than Michelle and Milton Bugg Jr.

Milton Jr. saw both of his sons compete in the USA Football Program as youth’s. To now see both of these young men represent the USA in a whole other capacity speaks to a sense of honor and commitment very few can relate. Much less siblings.

Tre’ and Mason aren’t the first sibling tandem to play for the Falcons, as there have been a few. Elijah and Elisha Palm were in the secondary as recently as 2020, and the Healy’s, Connor and Patrick were linebackers together in 2016 as another pairing.

OFF THE FIELD

In case you haven’t noticed, distinction has become a bit of a theme for Tre’ and Mason. After all, their father was an accomplished diver, capturing a championship during his senior year at Ohio State. Full disclosure, Milton Jr. is as humble as he is gracious, and offered that his diving title may or may not have come intramurally. I’ll leave the fact checking to the reader. What I can affirm, as a man and father, I can’t help but marvel at how he and Michelle have raised these ‘service before self’ centered young men.

In the spirit of service, it’s worth pointing out that after Tre’s NFL journey concludes, he will be a member of the heralded Space Force. Pretty impressive credentials between those two paths.

As for Mason, he’ll have two more seasons of Falcon football ahead of him. From there he hopes to successfully apply for pilot training after graduation and fly C-17’s during his service.

So, as you can see, there will be more chapters to the Bugg’s football and Service story. We’d be remised if we didn’t conclude with a teaser about the youngest of the Bugg siblings, Matteus. Another in the Bugg family football lineage, Matteus had a Junior Day visit recently. Perhaps there will be one more Bugg to join the Falcon family.

