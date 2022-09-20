Air Force Football: 2023 Matchup vs. Army Moved to Denver

Army and Air Force Will Play at Empower Field at Mile High Next Year

It looks like Air Force and Army are going to keep with their alternate stadium theme going beyond the Commanders Classic series. In 2021 and 2022, Army and Air Force play in Arlington for a special series dubbed the Commanders Classic. Instead of returning the rivalry back to campus, which in 2023 was slated to be Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, they will engage in battle at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Headed to 𝙀𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 👀 The Air Force – Army game in 2023 is headed north to Denver! pic.twitter.com/auLPOnKIs8 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 18, 2022

Celebrating marque games at an alternate sites isn’t all that uncommon. However, the major driver behind this change was the renovations at Falcon Stadium which will be ongoing in 2023. At the core of this decision was a commitment to dignify this annual rivalry matchup with the best stage possible. A lot of credit is due for the regard that Air Force Athletic Director, Nathan Pine and their administration have given this game.

If you are interested in attending the game, tickets will release sometime in February of 2023. Season ticket holders will have this game built in to their compliment of games according to Air Force Athletics.

