Air Force dons Red Tails jerseys in win over reluctant Ken Niumatalolo and Navy

Air Force dons Red Tails jerseys in win over Ken Niumatalolo and Navy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

According to Deion Sanders, the adage goes as follows, "You look good, you play good."

In their matchup against rival military academy Navy, the Air Force Falcons donned their absolutely stunning uniforms honoring the Red Tails — a name that has mentioned a potential permanent name for the NFL's Washington Football team — and went on to trounce the Midshipmen with a final score of 40-7.

Every detail accounted for to honor the extraordinary Tuskegee Airmen pic.twitter.com/uxstjFlidC — Sink Navy (@AF_Football) September 21, 2020

Ironically not known for a robust passing game, the Falcons relied on the rushing prowess of both Timothy Jackson and Brad Roberts. Both backs ran for over 100 yards with Roberts putting six up on the scoreboard with a touchdown. Most of Roberts’ yards gained came on back-to-back drives.

Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels also saw pay-dirt as he added one rushing touchdown to go with his 137 total combined yards; only 41 came through the air.

From the looks of the box score, it would appear that one team really didn’t want to be on the field and it is safe to say it wasn’t the players expressing that sentiment.

Enter Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Niumatalolo not only felt the altitude in Colorado Springs would be a factor in the outcome of this game, but he also felt as though the game and the 2020 schedule were unfair to Navy.

After a previous airing of grievances concerning the 2020 schedule for the Midshipmen, who play in the Mountain West Conference along with Air Force, drew the ire of the Pentagon, Niumatalolo apologized for his statements. The MWC announced in August that it would not conduct fall sports because of coronavirus concerns.

The foundation for his concern was and is valid. An unbalanced schedule would make awarding the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy a point of contention for the team(s) disadvantaged. At present, the Mountain West is committed to playing football during the spring semester.

Alas, the game was played and the outcome is in the record books.

Navy and its triple-option offense took the field, but the Red Tails — or rather, the Falcons — took the day.

College football is all about rivalries and though the score didn’t reflect the tension between these teams, there is plenty of mutual admiration and disdain left to fuel the entire Department of Defense.