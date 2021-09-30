Air Force, Colorado State rumored to be leaving Mountain West Conference

Sep. 30—Since its inception more than two decades ago, the Mountain West Conference has been in a constant state of change.

By all accounts, it's time to get ready for more.

Deemed to be immune to the latest round of conference realignment based on its relatively isolated location and stable (if not terribly lucrative) financial situation, the 11-school league is apparently about to get rocked by the exodus of as many as four key members in the coming weeks.

Various reports from national publications and regional newspapers indicate Mountain West charter members Colorado State and Air Force are finalizing talks that will have them bolt for the American Athletic Conference. An announcement could come as early as next week, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander tweeted there is disagreement among sources regarding the rationale behind Colorado State and Air Force's exit. As for the MWC's bell cow athletic programs, Boise State and San Diego State, Norlander reported the two were "heavily courted" by the AAC but ultimately chose to stay in the Mountain West.

Others have reported that Boise State is holding out for an invitation to join the Big 12, while San Diego State has expressed interest in joining Colorado State and Air Force in the AAC. The Big 12 is rumored to be targeting a number of schools for potential expansion, such as Memphis and Boise State.

Spread across nine states in two time zones, the AAC is a 12-team league that was recently pillaged by the Big 12 after Oklahoma and Texas announced their intention to join the SEC in 2025. AAC leaders made no secret of their intention to add schools in the wake of Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida announcing they had applied and been invited to join the Big 12 after OU and Texas' departure.

The Big 12 has also added BYU, a charter member of the MWC that left the conference to become a football independent a decade ago.

With the Big 12 siphoning off the best-available Group of Five athletic programs, it left college observers wondering who among the Group of Five would make the first move in raiding someone else's pantry. The only logical choice was for the lower-level major conferences to go after one another.

"The [AAC] has been Power 6 all along and will be one moving forward," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told Sports Illustrated.

"The Big 12 is taking our teams because of what's happened to them," Aresco said. "That tells you all you need to know in terms of where we are. Teams will be interested in us that have the resources to compete at the highest level in our league with an outstanding TV partner in ESPN."

Enter the AAC's courtship of the Mountain West, one that has shown no indications of including the University of New Mexico. With an annual athletic budget of $34 million that ranks near the bottom of the MWC, UNM appears to be out of the expansion loop.

That's what comes from a school with a tradition of a struggling football program, not to mention the low impact of corporate dollars in one of the country's poorest states and facilities that are considered middle of the line in the Mountain West. UNM has also been criticized for its lack of institutional support and Albuquerque's distance from other major college programs.

Norlander reported earlier this week that support for the MWC leadership is waning and perhaps becoming a driving force in some schools looking to leave.

"The biggest problem right now is no one has any faith in [commissioner] Craig Thompson, and there is growing concern about the league," Norlander reported.

The only commissioner the MWC has ever known, Thompson brokered a new multi-year TV rights package with FOX Sports and CBS, announcing in January 2020 that the deal would net each school approximately $4 million in revenue — a far cry from what the NCAA's power conferences rake in.

Money and exposure are the what creates the seismic shifts in college sports. The MWC's charter members (UNM, Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Wyoming) split apart from what was then a 16-team Western Athletic Conference to form a new league in 1999 as a direct result.

Utah and BYU left in 2011, TCU joined the league in 2005 and bolted for the Big 12 seven years later while the remaining six charter members have stayed together. The league added Boise State in 2011, Fresno State, Nevada and Hawaii for football only the following year, then Utah State and San Jose State in 2013. Boise State and San Diego State planned a move to the Big East in 2012, but ultimately decided to stay.