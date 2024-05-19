Air Force baseball wins first MW title in program history

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Air Force swept Fresno State in their 3-game series for the regular season finale. After the 11-1 win in game three, the Falcons won their first Mountain West Conference title in program history.

Air Force will be the number one seed in the conference tournament.

