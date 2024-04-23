Air Force Academy Head Football Coach Troy Calhoun extends contract

(AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — Air Force Academy Head Football Coach Troy Calhoun has signed a contract extension through 2029, according to Director of Athletics Nathan Pine, and now enters his 18th season with the Falcons.

“Coach Calhoun has had an outstanding career at Air Force over the last 17 years,” Pine said, which includes leading Air Force to 13 bowl games, including a school-record six straight from 2007 to 2012.

Among other accomplishments, Calhoun has also led the Falcons to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy five times. He was also a semifinalist for the National Coach of the Year award three times. “Thank you to General Richard Clark, Nathan Pine, and AFAAC for the Academy’s sturdy commitment and support to help our football program build leaders of character for our country,” Calhoun said.

Prior to serving as Head Coach for the Academy, Calhoun spent several years working in the NFL including for the Houston Texans in 2006, as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and for the Denver Broncos from 2003 to 2005, as the defensive assistant, special teams assistant, and offensive assistant.

Prior to the NFL, Calhoun was an active-duty officer in the Air Force and served several roles at the Academy including; as a graduate assistant, recruiting coordinator, and offensive coordinator for the Falcons. Calhoun also started as quarterback for the Academy in 1986.

“He understands and embraces the mission of the Academy and leads our program accordingly. I am proud of the success we have enjoyed together over the last five seasons and look forward to continuing to build on that in the new College Football Playoff model,” Pine said.

Calhoun lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Amanda, and they have two children, Tyler and Amelia. “Amanda and I are incredibly grateful for the tremendous people – coaches, players, administration, faculty, the Foundation, staff, cadet wing, and their families – that we are blessed to be alongside each day. Bolt Brotherhood!”

