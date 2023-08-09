Air attack: These 20 high school quarterbacks could be the best to watch in District 10

The Erie Times-News District 10 football preview series continues with a look at some of the top quarterbacks coming back this season.

There are numerous all-region quarterbacks returning, but who else among their ranks will step up? By midseason there could be a different list of new quarterbacks who are making impressions.

Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

The Times-News sports staff hasn't ranked the quarterbacks, but rather offers fans an idea of 20 quarterbacks to watch this fall.

Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers throw a pass out of the end zone against Mercyhurst Prep on Nov. 12, 2022, during a District 10 Class 2A football semifinal at Farrell High School in Farrell.

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville

Senior, 6 feet, 165 pounds

Summers was the leading passer in District 10 last season with 2,172 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also ran for 836 yards and 13 touchdowns as one of the most versatile quarterbacks in D-10. Summers is also a strong leader that comes up in big situations with a key pass or run.

Hunter Hohman, Grove City

Senior, 5-10, 175

Hohman was one of three quarterbacks in District 10 to throw for 2,000 yards last fall. He was third in D-10 overall with 2,086 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 372 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground for the Eagles.

Kabron Smith, Farrell

Senior, 5-9, 170

Smith is another top-five quarterback from last year that is back for a big senior season. Smith threw for 1,919 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions last fall for the Steelers. After a big summer at camps, Smith is primed for an impressive senior season.

Cathedral Prep junior quarterback Luke Costello throws against Pine-Richland High School during a PIAA Class 5A football quarterfinal game at Pine-Richland in Gibsonia, Pa., on Nov. 25, 2022.

Luke Costello, Cathedral Prep

Senior, 6-2, 205

Costello took over the QB1 spot for the Ramblers during the 2022 season. He was solid in practice and took over games when he got the chance to play. He finished with 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air to just four interceptions.

Blayze Myers, McDowell

Junior, 6-2, 200

It has been a crowded backfield the past few years at McDowell with Ben Moore and Christian Santiago, but Myers is set to take over as the lone starting quarterback this fall. Myers was a standout on the youth levels and was the backup to Moore last fall.

Eli Anderson, Slippery Rock

Senior, 6-1, 150

Anderson likely takes over for William Mokel, who graduated in the spring. Anderson was the backup quarterback last fall and is a smart, fundamental player that doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He will be key in keeping the Rockets in contention for a District 10 title this fall.

Seneca High School's Nolan Seabury, left, picks up yardage against Conneaut in Greene Township on Sept. 2, 2022.

Nolan Seabury, Seneca

Senior, 6-1, 185

Despite a run-heavy offense that utilized deception with the option, Seabury still managed to throw for 1,000 yards with 1,059 and 14 touchdowns. He also ran for 965 yards and 16 touchdowns as he was part of a dominant rushing tandem with Ryan Miller. With Miller gone, Seabury could see an increase in carries and pass attempts this fall.

Eric Dippold, Warren

Senior, 6-0, 180

Dippold has adjusted to new wide receivers each year for the Dragons. Warren had several talented receivers graduate over the past few years, but Dippold continues to build chemistry with the new receivers. He finished with 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

North East High School quarterback Jackson Humes throws behind good blocking against Corry in Corry on Oct. 7, 2022.

Jackson Humes, North East

Senior, 5-9, 165

Humes has been a big part of the North East football program since taking over as the starting quarterback midway through his freshman season. Even with a new coach and new system last fall, Humes threw for 1,672 yards and 16 touchdowns to lead the Grapepickers.

Walker Carroll, Cochranton

Sophomore, 5-11, 160

Carroll is one of the up-and-coming top athletes in Crawford County as he stands out in multiple sports. The Cardinals have several athletes that could line up under center or be used out of the backfield, but Carroll will be charged with running the offense this season.

Lloyd Fountain, Northwestern

Senior, 5-9, 160

Fountain quietly had a big year for the Wildcats as a junior. He was a top 10 quarterback in District 10 with 1,710 yards and 19 touchdowns. Fountain could be counted on as a leader this fall as the Wildcats adapt to a new head coach and new offensive system.

Shawn Pascuzzi, Eisenhower

Senior, 6-0, 175

Despite Eisenhower being known for an impressive rushing attack, Pascuzzi stands out as a quarterback. He provides a balance to the offense as he threw for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns last year to keep defenses honest.

Paul Johnson, Mercyhurst Prep

Sophomore, 5-11, 170

It's not easy replacing one of the top passers in District 10 and school history in David Bahm, but Johnson could be primed for a solid three-year run at quarterback for the Lakers. He could be even more dangerous than a pocket passer as his speed gives him the constant threat of taking off with the ball to frustrate defenses.

Zander Telesz, Hickory

Junior, 6-1, 160

Telesz was the backup to Logan Woods last year and completed 26-of-48 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns when he got into games. Telesz also ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns and could be the next big quarterback at Hickory this season.

Corry Area High School quarterback Nolan Carey, right, throws a first-half touchdown pass against North East behind a block from sophomore teammate Kael Albers in Corry on Oct. 7, 2022.

Nolan Carey, Corry

Junior, 5-9, 170

Carey was one of those quarterbacks that impressed at the youth levels and kept improving for the Beavers. He was 12th in D-10 last year with 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore and could be a big part of the Corry offense the next two years.

Nick Solderich, Greenville

Junior, 5-10, 165

Solderich took over the Greenville offense as a sophomore and threw for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 285 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans went through some growing pains last fall, but Solderich could be in for a big junior season.

Vinny Campoli, Fairview

Junior, 5-11, 180

Campoli is another multi-sport standout who could have a big season at quarterback. Fairview has to replace most of its backfield, and Campoli has been solid in the few games he's had a chance at quarterback as Ty Corbin's backup. Campoli is a player to watch now that he's the full-time quarterback.

Heath Betza, Harbor Creek

Junior, 6-0, 180

Betza is a standout on the mound in baseball and a leader for the football team at quarterback. Betza had a breakout sophomore season as he threw for 986 yards and eight touchdowns for the Huskies. With several talented receivers back this year, Betza could be in for a big season as Harbor Creek competes for a Region 5 title.

Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf

Senior, 5-10, 180

McChesney has been splitting time as quarterback for the past few years but is now the leader of the offense for the Bison. He threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns last fall and ran for 380 yards and seven touchdowns. McChesney could be in for a big year with a revamped offense and solid receivers around him.

Carson Stevens, Girard

Junior, 6-0, 215

Stevens emerged as a solid quarterback for the YellowJackets last year during his sophomore season. Stevens will be utilized on offense no matter what position he fills, but after last year, it looks like he will be the starting quarterback for the 'Jackets going forward.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Top 20 high school quarterbacks in District 10 to watch in 2023