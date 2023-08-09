Air attack: These 20 high school quarterbacks could be the best to watch in District 10
The Erie Times-News District 10 football preview series continues with a look at some of the top quarterbacks coming back this season.
There are numerous all-region quarterbacks returning, but who else among their ranks will step up? By midseason there could be a different list of new quarterbacks who are making impressions.
The Times-News sports staff hasn't ranked the quarterbacks, but rather offers fans an idea of 20 quarterbacks to watch this fall.
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville
Senior, 6 feet, 165 pounds
Summers was the leading passer in District 10 last season with 2,172 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also ran for 836 yards and 13 touchdowns as one of the most versatile quarterbacks in D-10. Summers is also a strong leader that comes up in big situations with a key pass or run.
Hunter Hohman, Grove City
Senior, 5-10, 175
Hohman was one of three quarterbacks in District 10 to throw for 2,000 yards last fall. He was third in D-10 overall with 2,086 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 372 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground for the Eagles.
Kabron Smith, Farrell
Senior, 5-9, 170
Smith is another top-five quarterback from last year that is back for a big senior season. Smith threw for 1,919 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions last fall for the Steelers. After a big summer at camps, Smith is primed for an impressive senior season.
Luke Costello, Cathedral Prep
Senior, 6-2, 205
Costello took over the QB1 spot for the Ramblers during the 2022 season. He was solid in practice and took over games when he got the chance to play. He finished with 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air to just four interceptions.
Blayze Myers, McDowell
Junior, 6-2, 200
It has been a crowded backfield the past few years at McDowell with Ben Moore and Christian Santiago, but Myers is set to take over as the lone starting quarterback this fall. Myers was a standout on the youth levels and was the backup to Moore last fall.
Eli Anderson, Slippery Rock
Senior, 6-1, 150
Anderson likely takes over for William Mokel, who graduated in the spring. Anderson was the backup quarterback last fall and is a smart, fundamental player that doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He will be key in keeping the Rockets in contention for a District 10 title this fall.
Nolan Seabury, Seneca
Senior, 6-1, 185
Despite a run-heavy offense that utilized deception with the option, Seabury still managed to throw for 1,000 yards with 1,059 and 14 touchdowns. He also ran for 965 yards and 16 touchdowns as he was part of a dominant rushing tandem with Ryan Miller. With Miller gone, Seabury could see an increase in carries and pass attempts this fall.
Eric Dippold, Warren
Senior, 6-0, 180
Dippold has adjusted to new wide receivers each year for the Dragons. Warren had several talented receivers graduate over the past few years, but Dippold continues to build chemistry with the new receivers. He finished with 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
Jackson Humes, North East
Senior, 5-9, 165
Humes has been a big part of the North East football program since taking over as the starting quarterback midway through his freshman season. Even with a new coach and new system last fall, Humes threw for 1,672 yards and 16 touchdowns to lead the Grapepickers.
Walker Carroll, Cochranton
Sophomore, 5-11, 160
Carroll is one of the up-and-coming top athletes in Crawford County as he stands out in multiple sports. The Cardinals have several athletes that could line up under center or be used out of the backfield, but Carroll will be charged with running the offense this season.
Lloyd Fountain, Northwestern
Senior, 5-9, 160
Fountain quietly had a big year for the Wildcats as a junior. He was a top 10 quarterback in District 10 with 1,710 yards and 19 touchdowns. Fountain could be counted on as a leader this fall as the Wildcats adapt to a new head coach and new offensive system.
Shawn Pascuzzi, Eisenhower
Senior, 6-0, 175
Despite Eisenhower being known for an impressive rushing attack, Pascuzzi stands out as a quarterback. He provides a balance to the offense as he threw for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns last year to keep defenses honest.
Paul Johnson, Mercyhurst Prep
Sophomore, 5-11, 170
It's not easy replacing one of the top passers in District 10 and school history in David Bahm, but Johnson could be primed for a solid three-year run at quarterback for the Lakers. He could be even more dangerous than a pocket passer as his speed gives him the constant threat of taking off with the ball to frustrate defenses.
Zander Telesz, Hickory
Junior, 6-1, 160
Telesz was the backup to Logan Woods last year and completed 26-of-48 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns when he got into games. Telesz also ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns and could be the next big quarterback at Hickory this season.
Nolan Carey, Corry
Junior, 5-9, 170
Carey was one of those quarterbacks that impressed at the youth levels and kept improving for the Beavers. He was 12th in D-10 last year with 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore and could be a big part of the Corry offense the next two years.
Nick Solderich, Greenville
Junior, 5-10, 165
Solderich took over the Greenville offense as a sophomore and threw for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 285 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans went through some growing pains last fall, but Solderich could be in for a big junior season.
Vinny Campoli, Fairview
Junior, 5-11, 180
Campoli is another multi-sport standout who could have a big season at quarterback. Fairview has to replace most of its backfield, and Campoli has been solid in the few games he's had a chance at quarterback as Ty Corbin's backup. Campoli is a player to watch now that he's the full-time quarterback.
Heath Betza, Harbor Creek
Junior, 6-0, 180
Betza is a standout on the mound in baseball and a leader for the football team at quarterback. Betza had a breakout sophomore season as he threw for 986 yards and eight touchdowns for the Huskies. With several talented receivers back this year, Betza could be in for a big season as Harbor Creek competes for a Region 5 title.
Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf
Senior, 5-10, 180
McChesney has been splitting time as quarterback for the past few years but is now the leader of the offense for the Bison. He threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns last fall and ran for 380 yards and seven touchdowns. McChesney could be in for a big year with a revamped offense and solid receivers around him.
Carson Stevens, Girard
Junior, 6-0, 215
Stevens emerged as a solid quarterback for the YellowJackets last year during his sophomore season. Stevens will be utilized on offense no matter what position he fills, but after last year, it looks like he will be the starting quarterback for the 'Jackets going forward.
