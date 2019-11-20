Could Rob Gronkowski rub it in a little more?

In the morning, Gronk's "big announcement" was that he'll be going to the Super Bowl - not with the Patriots, but as the host of "Gronk Beach" in Miami, the site of SB54. Thus ends the comeback, at least for this season.

He later joked that Pats were just "missing some 6-6, 260 [pound] guy...They're missing that guy for sure."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To top it all off, at night, Gronk donned Lakers purple and gold and was part of a halftime dance show with the Laker Girls at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where New England's least favorite NBA team was taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gronk showed off his moves with talk show host James Corden and tennis great Venus Williams.

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Story continues

Look who @KyleDraperTV found at the Lakers game. @RobGronkowski never stops dancing 🕺



(cc: @NBCSPatriots) pic.twitter.com/pMSkSxCRV5



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 20, 2019

🏈 🏀 @RobGronkowski in Lakers colors (& basketball clothes) is kind of weird via @KyleDraperTV pic.twitter.com/h4685M0ZGA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 20, 2019

Enjoy your retirement, big guy. Think he'll stick around and rock some Celtics green Wednesday night at Staples when the C's face the Clippers?

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Say it ain't so: Rob Gronkowski, in Lakers gear, dances in halftime show in L.A. originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston