Ainsley Maitland-Niles among Lyon players berated by ultras

Lyon's start to the season was described as "catastrophic" by midfielder Corentin Tolisso - Amazon Prime

England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles was among the Lyon players who were berated by their own fans in an extraordinary dressing-down on the pitch on Sunday night.

The furious address came after Lyon were thrashed 4-1 at home to Paris St-Germain, with the club’s ultras telling the players they “have no right to dirty the shirt”.

The speech was made by the leader of the prominent Bad Gones ultra group, as the players lined up silently before the home crowd. The defeat left Lyon in 18th place in Ligue 1, with just one point from their opening four matches of the season.

“To you, the 2023-2024 Olympique Lyonnais squad, this message is addressed to you,” the speech began. “The message is clear. If there are leaders in this changing room, they no longer have the right to remain silent.

“You are wearing the Olympique Lyonnais jersey. For the moment, you listen to us. You are the ones who wear the Lyon jersey. Others before you have carried it, glorified it. You have no right to dirty it.

“Now that the transfer window is over, the squad is there. We only ask one thing: to be by your side. But for that, you will have to deserve it. We love this jersey, we respect it.

“We also ask for another thing: to sing your names. Sing them with love, not like we sang about the little s---- who left our club in the last six months. We want to sing your names with respect, with love. Because we know that you play with love.

“But we expect you guys to respect our jersey, to work hard on the pitch and if we have [take thrashings], it’s with our heads held high. Come on Lyon.”

Lyon ultras display a banner telling their players they "have no right to dirty the shirt" - Amazon Prime

Corentin Tolisso, the Lyon midfielder, said after the match that the club was at its “lowest point” after a “catastrophic” month.

Lyon were 4-0 down at half-time against PSG, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice for the visitors before the break.

French reports have suggested that Laurent Blanc, the former Manchester United defender who is currently Lyon’s manager, was on the brink of the sack before the meeting with PSG.

It has all made for a challenging start to his Lyon career for Maitland-Niles, who signed for the club on a free transfer from Arsenal in August.

The 26-year-old has started the last two matches for Lyon but is yet to be on the winning side this season. He has five caps for England but last represented his country in 2020.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.