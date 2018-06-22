Ainge stays patient in draft by standing pat at No. 27

BOSTON – Danny Ainge went through his customary routine of making calls up and down the draft, looking for any and every opportunity to make a deal that would strengthen the Boston Celtics roster.

And while he was open to getting a deal done and move away from the team's late first-round pick, Ainge said he went into Thursday night's draft intent on standing pat with the 27th overall pick that was used to select Robert Williams.

The past few weeks were spent by Ainge and his front office staff examining what the price would be for them to move up in the draft.

That price proved to be too steep for Ainge's liking.

His assessment afterward?

"We were preparing for the 27th pick," Ainge said. "We were preparing for opportunities to move up; not all the way to the top of the draft but somewhere in the middle and we were preparing for guys we didn't like, and move back in the draft. It's the same thing we do every year, prepare for any situation that comes up."

But this draft felt different, in part because the Celtics were beginning further back than recent years in which includes Boston having the No. 3 overall pick in back-to-back drafts.

And just like Boston seemed to get great value out of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum from the last two drafts, they are hoping for continued draft success in adding Williams who at one point was considered a player with lottery (top-14) pick talent.

"Robert will have opportunities to play, but that will depend on how well he plays, what he does," Ainge said.

Williams' head coach Billy Kennedy echoed similar sentiments.

"He's a special talent," Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy told Boston Sports Tonight. "He can do things some of the other guys in the draft can't do."

Story Continues

Which made staying patient and not aggressively trying to move up in the draft, a worthwhile decision for Ainge in Boston landing a player that they did not go into the draft anticipating would be available to them if they stood pat with the 27th overall pick.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE