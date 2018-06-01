Ainge not exactly blown away by this draft

If the Celtics are indeed interested in trading up for Texas big man Mo Bamba, Danny Ainge isn't about to say, of course. In fact, he downplayed the quality of this year's draft in a WEEI interview Friday.

"It's a good draft. It's not a special, special draft. But it's a very good draft," Ainge said on WEEI's "Dale and Keefe" show. "I think it's got some decent depth. I wouldn't say it's one of the better ones or one of the worst ones. It's a normal draft. But we're excited about who we can potentially add late in the draft."

The Sporting News reported the Celtics' possible interest in Bamba this week. He's likely to go in the third-to-sixth range, so Boston, with the 27th pick, would have to trade up to get him - with speculation centering on Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier being among the players who could be moved.

VIDEO - Ainge talks Marcus Smart's contract situation on "Toucher and Rich"

Those two can be considered "core guys" but when asked if he plans on returning the same team that lost in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, Ainge answered: "Probably not the entire team, but the main core guys, sure."

Ainge couldn't say a lot about the controversy surrounding Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and burner Twitter accounts, he did wonder why a GM would need to tweet anonymously.

"I think my wife just signed up for Twitter. We'll have to check that," Ainge said. "But, I'm still trying to figure out the value of a burner account. … I still haven't figured out that value yet."

