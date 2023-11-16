Advertisement

‘This ain’t it lil bro’: Twitter reacts to Trevon Diggs’ swipes at Bills QB Josh Allen

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

What’s worse than a Buffalo Bills prime time loss? Josh Allen playing pedestrian in said loss, which is reality for all Bills Mafia following their 24-22 thanks to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

What’s worse than Josh Allen stinking it up in a second straight prime time loss? Having to hear your receiver’s little brother opine on social media.

Such was the case Tuesday morning as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, the little brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, continued his polemic on Twitter from Monday night.

Given Twitter is a public platform, everyone was in Diggs’ mentions. Here are some of the best responses:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire