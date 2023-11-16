‘This ain’t it lil bro’: Twitter reacts to Trevon Diggs’ swipes at Bills QB Josh Allen

What’s worse than a Buffalo Bills prime time loss? Josh Allen playing pedestrian in said loss, which is reality for all Bills Mafia following their 24-22 thanks to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

What’s worse than Josh Allen stinking it up in a second straight prime time loss? Having to hear your receiver’s little brother opine on social media.

Such was the case Tuesday morning as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, the little brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, continued his polemic on Twitter from Monday night.

Given Twitter is a public platform, everyone was in Diggs’ mentions. Here are some of the best responses:

This aint it lil bro pic.twitter.com/Iag8NxCkky — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) November 14, 2023

Buffalo made a conference championship in 2021, something Dallas hasn’t done since 1996. Maybe get your own house in order first before criticizing someone else’s? — IWONTHEMONEY (@IWONTHEMONEY7) November 14, 2023

Trevon I think the best thing to do would be for Stefon to come to Houston, that way you guys can always visit each other! — BigE (Dillon Brooks Believer) (@BigE_Houston) November 14, 2023

This is something I point to all the time.

Diggs is always open and he catches everything

Allen didn’t elevate Diggs. Diggs elevated Allen. Why CJ Stroud is so impressive. He elevates the players around him. Allen does not. https://t.co/SFBMeKqrFm — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) November 14, 2023

Imagine you go to work and your sibling is just ripping your co-worker. https://t.co/upTJ1FO36J — Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 14, 2023

Spin it however you want… Stefon Diggs def thinks Josh Allen is dog water 💀💀 https://t.co/Imjbvue3Qu — The Artist. A Captain. (@CaptainOfArt) November 14, 2023

Just wanna say how much I appreciate all the Jets stars for behaving like professionals https://t.co/ONSLv2incC — Dan (@NYSportsDan) November 14, 2023

Put Trevon Diggs in the Hall of Fame of ride or die family members https://t.co/KsxRjoKRzr — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 14, 2023

lol your brother who cries every week got locked up by surtain. You know the corner from Denver that’s actually really good unlike you. https://t.co/9FiyAMWsyL — Anthony Ferrara (@ant11797) November 14, 2023

He made John Brown a serviceable WR1 in 2019 but go off. #BillsMafia https://t.co/fdZO0bLUcJ — Adam (@sharpndpensel) November 14, 2023

Hilarious narrative because he was already in an upward trajectory when Diggs arrived. They helped make each other great, but acting like Josh Allen is only good because of Diggs is hilarious. John Brown and Cole Beasley. #BillsMafia https://t.co/08r7uEI2LF — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) November 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire