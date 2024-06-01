'I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.' Chennedy Carter mum on hard foul on Fever star

INDIANAPOLIS – After the Indiana Fever’s 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky, the topic of discussion is the altercation between Sky guard Chennedy Carter and Fever guard Caitlin Clark at the end of the third quarter.

Carter made a jump shot with 15.8 seconds left in the quarter, then prepared to guard Clark, who was set to receive the inbounds pass. Before the ball was thrown into play, Carter lodged her right forearm into Clark’s back, sending Clark to the floor. The play was ruled an away-from-the-play foul due to it happening before the inbound, but it wasn’t upgraded to a flagrant or technical foul. Clark made the free throw to give Indiana a five-point lead heading into the final period.

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks!



The full exchange began nearly 20 seconds earlier when Clark appeared to say something to Carter after the Fever recovered a loose ball and scored on offense. Carter came down and got the bucket before knocking Clark over. When initially asked about the interaction in postgame media, Carter responded with “Next question.”

When asked multiple follow-up questions a few minutes later, Carter said, “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions … I don’t know what she said … I didn’t say anything,” as Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon chimed in with a “That’s enough.”

“They’re just competing,” Weatherspoon later said. “That’s all they’re doing is competing.”

The Fever’s No. 1 overall pick has drawn attention for the level of physicality and attention she’s drawn from opponents to begin her WNBA career. Playing against stronger and longer players has been a rocky transition for Clark at times.

Clark and Carter’s kerfuffle also comes with the backdrop of who the Fever played. The Sky have rookies Angel Reese (LSU) and Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina), who Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes played twice each in the NCAA tournament during national runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. The players — Clark and Reese especially — have contributed to increased national interest in women’s basketball, which has set up the chance for heated matchups between these two Midwestern teams for years to come.

Weatherspoon feels there was no extra catalyst for her team on Saturday.

“Motivation is always in us,” the first-year Sky coach said. “It’s not for one game, it’s not for any of that. We’re motivated every time we put our uniform on before we touch the floor. These young ladies are motivated. One game doesn’t motivate you, if it does, it’s a problem.

“Every game you play, you’re motivated. Every practice you have, you’re motivated. Every time you put the uniform on, you’re motivated. Not one game.”

The Sky didn’t have much to say about the play that was the talk of the game. The Fever and Sky play their second of four matchups back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 16 in another noon game.

