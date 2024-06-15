'It was my aim to reach this level again' - Eriksen back at Euros

Denmark's Christian Eriksen pictured prior to the start of the International friendly soccer match between Germany and Denmark at Tivoli Stadium. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Christian Eriksen is not concerned by his cardiac arrest shock at the last Euros in 2021 as he is set to return to Europe's biggest stage with Denmark on Sunday.

"When I was told that I could play football again it was my aim to reach this level again," midfielder Eriksen told reporters on Saturday ahead of their match against Slovenia.

"I have not forgotten what happened. But it is not holding me back. I am simply looking forward to playing."

Eriksen, 32, collapsed during Denmark's first Euro match against Finland three years ago in Copenhagen. He was resuscitated and returned to football several months later after having a cardioverter-defibrillator implanted.

"Everything that lasts longer than one match will be better for me than last time," the Manchester United player said.

The 1992 champions overcame the shock and went on to reach the semi-finals in 2021, with Eriksen recalling: "It started in a very negative way, then everyone became more optimistic and it was great memories."

Coach Kasper Hjulmand also believes that Eriksen won't be affected by memories of 2021 in Germany, where England and Serbia are the other group stage opponents.

"That's simply Christian. We are just looking forward to the tournament," Hjulkmand said.