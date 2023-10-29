What ails the receiver corps? | Texas Tech football Q&A

Saturday was the first open date of the season for the Texas Tech football team, and now the Red Raiders start the final month by hosting TCU at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Even if the Red Raiders had a day off, we didn't. It's time for the weekly question-and-answer session with readers.

Q: Will we see more of the young guys with the four-game redshirt window being available for a lot of them? Especially at receiver.

DW: I don't expect that to any significant degree, and for sure not before this team is eliminated from bowl eligibility. Winning each week is still the priority.

Q: Don, thoughts on why the receivers can't get separation this season? Tech seemed to have more open wide receivers last season. Or is that just revisionist thinking?

DW: That's the million-dollar question, and it's not revisionist to say they're not performing to the degree they were last season. Jerand Bradley, Myles Price, Xavier White, Nehemiah Martinez, Loic Fouonji and J.J. Sparkman all are lagging their 2022 pace, and other than Martinez, that collection hasn't dealt with more injuries than last year.

The revolving door at quarterback this season is nothing they didn't work through last season with better production.

The most significant difference was the change at receivers coach with Emmett Jones going to Oklahoma and Justin Johnson coming in from Baylor to replace him. That could be part of it.

Q: How long has it been since a Tech offense has looked this bad?

DW: The year 2000, Mike Leach's first. It prompted the great Avalanche-Journal sage Burle Pettit to write, "I didn't know a team could complete three passes and still punt." Leach took running back Ricky Williams, who'd rushed for 1,582 yards in 1998, and fed him shovel passes. Williams finished the season with 649 yards from scrimmage at 3.6 yards per touch.

Kliff Kingsbury might still have scars from the punishment he took that year from Texas A&M and Nebraska pass rushers.

That team was 69th in scoring offense, averaging 23 points pre game. This team is a touchdown per game ahead of that.

Q: Why doesn't cornerback Maurion Horn play more?

DW: Being a redshirt freshman, he's green. Within his position group, he has a big experience deficit compared to Rayshad Williams, who's started 39 college games; Malik Dunlap, who's started 28; and Bralyn Lux, who's started 26.

At points in the past, Tim DeRuyter has used a cornerback in the Star position, but he's not done that in his first two years as the Tech defensive coordinator, manning it instead with safeties — Marquis Waters last year, Julien (C.J.) Baskerville and Brenden Jordan this year.

Horn needs to stay the course, though, because cornerback opens up at the end of this season with Williams and Dunlap exhausting their eligibility. The Red Raiders need him to be ready in 2024.

Q: Been a fan since started at Tech in 1990. I can’t do it much longer! I know we have injuries especially at QB, but we are just destined to be mediocre. No bowl game this year — lucky to win 5 games!

DW: Don't give up hope. Five Texas Tech coaches posted at least one season with double-digit wins, and it'll happen again. Some of us children of the '70s grew up in the era of Jim Carlen and Steve Sloan, conditioning us to think the next 10-win season was right around the corner.

As for this season, yes, the Red Raiders have an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. They'd better win the next three against TCU, Kansas and Central Florida — doable — because winning in Austin looks like a long shot.

Q: When will Texas Tech (Kirby Hocutt) require a head coach to field a consistent winner for three seasons before giving contract extensions. The preseason hype has proven to be just that, hype. Joey is a big talker, a decent recruiter but obviously not a Division I head coach.

Tech will not make a bowl this season after such a decent season last year. Obviously, Ole Miss did not want to play in a lower-tier bowl after a tough SEC season. This gave the illusion of greatness for the Red Raiders. Kirby is stuck with Joey for at least two more seasons and if he wants to remain as head coach he had best be firing coordinators and making personnel changes.

DW: We'll see what happens at the end of the season. Many of these same players finished strong last year, and the November schedule, outside of Texas in Austin, isn't that rigorous.

As to your first point, few coaches in power-five football have to field a consistent winner for three seasons before getting an extension. That's how the business works. McGuire received a one-year extension last December, which is pretty standard.

