Ailing Noah Gragson will miss truck race at Pocono; Erik Jones will substitute

Noah Gragson will miss the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway after missing qualifying because of a visit to the care center.

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that Gragson, who has been suffering from flu-like symptoms, wasn’t medically cleared to race after being treated.

I want to make clear that it is not my decision for me not racing today. It’s is the doctors decision. I DO NOT QUIT. — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) July 28, 2018





Gragson has been granted a waiver that keeps him playoff-eligible despite failing to attempt to qualify for the event.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver qualified for the playoffs with his May 11 victory at Kansas Speedway from the pole position. He is ranked second in the series points standings with 10 top 10s in 13 starts.

Erik Jones, who won the 2015 truck championship with KBM, was announced as the replacement for Gragson, who would have started 31st of 32 drivers.



