Ailing A.J. Brown bounces back from another fumble vs. Packers

Ailing A.J. Brown bounces back from another fumble

It’s no secret the Eagles need to get A.J. Brown back where he was a few weeks ago.

It might be a little easier to make that happen if he’s not sick as a dog.

After another uneven performance Sunday night, Brown said he was so sick during the week leading up to the Packers game that he lost seven pounds, was throwing up constantly and even burst a blood vessel in his eye from puking.

We knew he wasn’t feeling well. He missed practice Thursday and said Friday he was a 3 out of 10.

But after the Eagles beat the Packers 40-33, he shared just how rough the week was.

“I kind of told myself I was going to try to work on it this week, the ball security, and to be honest, I was sick,” he said. “I ain't making excuses and I missed practice, but I’ve just got to be better with the ball.”

It’s been a rough stretch for Brown, who bobbled a deep ball from Jalen Hurts in the loss to Washington that turned into an interception, lost a fumble last week against the Colts and lost another one Sunday night (forced by former Eagle Rudy Ford) that Quay Walker returned 63 yards to set up a touchdown.

Brown has never been a fumbler. He lost a fumble after a 19-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill with the Titans against the Browns in 2020 and that was it until last week.

Both fumbles the last two weeks were the result of Brown fighting for extra yards, and he said that’s something he won’t change.

“I won’t change how aggressive I am with the ball in my hands because that's who I am,” he said. “But I’ve just got to do a better job just with the details and just protecting the ball.”

It’s been a weird few weeks all around for Brown, who got off to such a hot start this year.

After averaging 5 1/2 catches for 94 yards in the Eagles’ first seven games, he’s averaged just 3 1/2 catches for 43 yards the last four games.

The Eagles need more than that.

“I'm always trying to make a statement in every game,” he said. “I feel like if I don't play my best game, I don't feel like I'm putting the team in a good position to win the game.”

Brown did bounce back after the fumble with a 19-yard catch on the Eagles’ TD drive just before halftime and then he caught his seventh TD pass of the season to give the Eagles a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Asked if he felt like he gained some redemption for the fumble, he initially shook his head no, but quickly changed his mind.

“I mean, you can say that, you can say that,” he said. “But I was just grateful.”

Brown is still having a terrific season. He’s ninth in the NFL in receiving yards and on pace for 82 catches, 10 touchdowns and nearly 1,300 yards.

But it’s been a weird patch for the 25-year-old Brown, who faces his former team Sunday when the Titans come to the Linc.

The Eagles have overcome Brown’s fumbles the last two weeks, but they need him to get his mojo back down the stretch.

“That's my takeaway from my game,” he said. “Personally, I can be more consistent. It's just the highs and lows. I’ve got to stay in the middle, you know?”